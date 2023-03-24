How to get the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4

The emote system in Diablo 4 is not just another piece of customization for players, but a plethora of world activities and quests actively require the use of different emotes. This means that players will be accessing their emotes a little more than they might have originally thought.

One of the rarer emotes that players can own is called “Wings of the Creator,” and it’s an exclusive item in Diablo 4. Naturally, players are wondering how they can get their hands on this emote so they can show it off to their friends and others in the online world. To find out how you can add the Wings of the Creator emote to your action wheel, keep reading the guide below.

Getting the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4

Currently, the only way to obtain the Wings of the Creator emote is by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4. This is the most expensive of the base Diablo 4 editions, coming in at $99.99. The Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition are priced at $69.99 and $89.99, respectively.

If players decide to purchase the Ultimate Edition, they will receive the Wings of the Creator emote on their account and can use it on every character they decide to create (10 characters is the maximum for each account). Players that pre-ordered the Wings of the Creator emote can also use it in the Diablo 4 beta by going to their action wheel, customizing the emotes, and selecting it.

In addition to the Wings of the Creator emote, fans who purchase the Ultimate Edition will also receive the following items:

Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Three days early access to Diablo 4

Premium Season One Battle Pass with 20 tier skips in Diablo 4

Players will have to decide if the extra $30 or $10 is worth it for the Ultimate Edition compared to the other editions of Diablo 4.