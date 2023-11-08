The Sacrilegious Soul is one of five Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 introduced in Season of Blood. Though Malignant Rings are debuting, the powers each ring gives harken back to Diablo 4’s first season, Season of the Malignant.

Malignant Rings are class-specific Unique items that give a special effect to your character which enhances your class’s abilities. The Sacrilegious Soul Malignant Ring can only be used by Necromancers and provides one of my favorite abilities in Diablo 4.

What does the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul do in Diablo 4?

Each Malignant Ring in Diablo 4 comes with a unique ability that caters to your class’s strength. For the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul, it better automates the Necromancer’s more basic abilities and allows you to focus more on your opponents.

After equipping the Malignant Ring, Corpse Explosion, Corpse Tendrils, and Raise Dead will all passively be activated whenever you walk by corpses on the battlefield. This is great, as Necromancers won’t ever need to worry about manually raising their undead army once one has fallen.

It also means there won’t be a corpse on the battlefield that goes wasted, as Corpse Explosion and Corpse Tendrils are also great sources of damage that you no longer need to actively utilize.

How to get the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul in Diablo 4

Varshan is just one rung up the end-game boss ladder in Season of Blood | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every class has a chance to get their specific Malignant Ring from the end-game boss Echo of Varshan. This boss can be summoned by gathering the Malignant Body Parts and venturing into the Malignant Burrow, near the Tree of Whispers in the Hawezar Region.

To get the Malignant Body Parts, you either need to complete Whispers of the Dead around Sanctuary or slay Grotesque Debtors, which are often found in Blood Harvests, Legion Gatherings, or near World Bosses.

Once you have all four Malignant Body Parts, then venture into the Malignant Burrow and summon Varshan at the center altar. After being defeated, Varshan has a chance to drop the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul or any other Unique items introduced in Season of Blood.