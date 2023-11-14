How to get the Lidless Wall in Diablo 4

Unique items can completely change how your build works in Diablo 4. If you’re playing as a Necromancer, then you might be looking for the Lidless Wall Shield that can turn your whole character around.

Below, all of you who have decided to pick up a Necromancer in season two or beyond can see exactly how to obtain the item.

Where to find the Lidless Wall in Diablo 4

The Lidless Wall Shield’s stats. Image via Blizzard

There is no way to guarantee yourself a Lidless Wall drop, so you simply have to rely on luck.

Obviously, if you’re using the Bone Storm skill, the Lidless Wall is an invaluable item to have equipped. However, as it’s a unique item in Diablo 4, your chances of acquiring it are completely up to RNG.

Of course, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of receiving the shield. The first is to farm the Lord Zir boss in season two. Lord Zir can only be challenged on World Tier four and is summoned by offering nine Exquisite Blood at the Bloodied Altar, which can be obtained by defeating World Bosses and World Activities in Diablo 4. You can find the Bloodied Altar in the Darkened Way location in Fractured Peaks, which is where you find the Horadric Vault in the main story.

In addition to fighting Lord Zir, you can also completel Helltide events, Nightmare Dungeons, and exchange Grim Favors at the Tree of Whispers. All of these events don’t necessarily mean you have better odds of receiving the Lidless Wall Shield, but they offer better chances for higher-tier loot in Diablo 4.

If you manage to acquire the Lidless Wall Shield, you might want to change your build slightly to feature the Bone Storm skill, if your build doesn’t already utilize it. The Lidless Wall makes great use of this skill, allowing you to potentially spawn another storm if you hit an unaffected enemy.