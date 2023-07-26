How to get the Caged Heart of Creeping Death in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 season one introduced several new mechanics and items to the game, with the Caged Heart of Creeping Death being one of the most desirable.

This Malignant Wrathful Heart can be used to significantly enhance any build in Diablo 4, helping you in your efforts to defeat the game’s toughest challenges and bosses.

Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 work the same way as gems and are equipped into Jewelry to provide powerful bonuses, with the items only available during season one.

Finding these Wrathful Malignant Hearts, like the Caged Heart of Creeping Death, is a challenge in itself.

What is the Caged Heart of Creeping Death in Diablo 4?

A huge boost. Screenshot via Wowhead

The Caged Heart of Creeping Death is one of eight Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 season one.

It provides the boost: “Your damage over time effects are increased by [30 to 40] percent for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take [110 to 130] percent increased damage from your damage over time effects.”

Unlike the majority of other Wrathful Malignant Hearts, the Caged Heart of Creeping Death is available on all World Tiers and can be equipped by any class.

Related: How to get the Wrathful Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4

How do you get the Caged Heart of Creeping Death in Diablo 4?

Like all of the best things in Diablo 4, there is no guaranteed way to get your hands on the Caged Heart of Creeping Death and you will instead have to rely on luck. Fortunately, there are a few methods to try.

Defeating Malignant enemies has a chance of dropping the item you’re hunting while defeating Varshan The Consumed, the season one boss, also has a chance of dropping a Caged Heart of Creeping Death.

Malignant enemies can be found regularly while completing Malignant Tunnels, which are your best route to farming for Wrathful Malignant Heart drops and, hopefully, the Caged Heart of Creeping Death.

Alternatively, you can head down the crafting route to have a chance of getting the Caged Heart of Creeping Death, though there is again no guarantee you will get what you want.

Crafting an Uncertain Invoker at Cormond’s Wagon has a chance of dropping a Wrathful Malignant Invoker, which can be used at the end of a Malignant Tunnel on a Wrathful Malignant Outgrowth to spawn a new enemy to defeat. Once defeated, there is a chance the Caged Heart of Creeping Death will drop.

You can also craft an Uncertain Heart at Cormond’s Wagon for 20 Brutal Malignant Ichor, 20 Devious Malignant Ichor, 20 Vicious Malignant Ichor, and 1,000 Gold, which has a chance of dropping a Caged Heart of Creeping Death.

It’s worth remembering that Wrathful Hearts from crafting scale with your level, so we recommend saving your Ichor until you’re at max level before trying this method.

About the author