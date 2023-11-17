How to get the Blue Rose in Diablo 4

One of the new uniques in Season Two.

Season Two in Diablo 4 introduced a ring called Blue Rose which can only be equipped by Sorcerers playing in the Seasonal Realm.

To see exactly how to get the Blue Rose ring in Diablo 4, check out the guide below.

What is the Blue Rose in Diablo 4

Blue Rose is a unique item to come out of the Season of Blood, especially for Ice Sorcerers, as the ring’s effects primarily pertain to ice skills and rely on freezing enemies.

The exact effect for the Blue Rose ring is as follows: “Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 30 percent chance of forming an exploding Ice Spike, dealing 0.25-0.35 Cold damage. Triple this chance if the enemy is Frozen.”

Getting the Blue Rose in Diablo 4

First and foremost, you need to be on at least World Tier Three, but World Tier Four is recommended. To get to World Tier Three, you need to defeat the main story of Diablo 4 and get past the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon located in Kyovashad. World Tier Four is recommended over World Tier Three due to its higher chance for rare loot drops.

Either way, once you’re on World Tier Three or Four, you need to ensure you’re playing on the Seasonal Realm with a character in Season Two. If you’re playing on the Eternal Realm, it will be much more difficult to obtain the uniques in the Season of Blood.

Duriel, King of Maggots. Screenshot via Blizzard

Now, you’re ready to start tracking the Blue Rose ring. Unfortunately, like all drops in Diablo 4, you have a random chance to acquire it. The Blue Rose can be looted from dungeons, chests, caches, or any other form of loot drop in Diablo 4.

Related How to get the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

However, the best way many Sorcerers have gone about getting the Blue Rose is by killing the boss Duriel, King of Maggots. This boss is at the very end of the Season of Blood’s questline and is the best way to farm these items in Season Two, including the Blue Rose. Killing Duriel doesn’t guarantee any specific drops though, so don’t expect to see the Blue Rose within your first few fights with the boss.

Instead, I recommend completing world events, such as Helltides, and completing Tree of Whisper quests to increase the number of loot drops you receive. Hopefully, you can acquire the Blue Rose in Diablo 4 sooner rather than later, but it’s a random drop at the end of the day, so you might be sitting around for a while.

Related Best Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

Blue Rose in Diablo 4, summarized

The Blue Rose is a unique item in Diablo 2′s Season of Blood and here’s how you can get it:

Make sure you are on at least World Tier Three or World Tier Four. Make sure to play in the Season Realm with a Season Two character. You need to defeat the main story of Diablo 4. Complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon located in Kyovashad. Blue Rose can be found in dungeons, chest, caches and loot drops. You can also complete Helltide Events and Tree of Whisper quests. One other way to get the Blue Rose is by killing the boss, Duriel, King of Maggots.

If you do manage to obtain it, I suggest equipping it immediately and altering your Sorcerer build to one that revolves around ice skills, if you’re not already using a similar build. The Blue Rose ring helps tremendously with this sort of Diablo 4 build and it’s a gear piece you can build around with your endgame character.