Due the nerfs introduced in Diablo 4’s 1.1 patch, players need as much firepower as they can get their hands on. If you’re playing a Necromancer in Diablo 4 or are considering playing as one in Season One, you will want to find the Aspect of Plunging Darkness as quickly as possible.

While the Necromancer class hasn’t been hit as hard as other classes, like the Barbarian or Sorcerer, you will still need to arm yourself with strong gear to keep up with enemies in Sanctuary. There is no better way to do that than by equipping Legendary Aspects, and the Aspect of Plunging Darkness is perfect for those using the Bone Prison skill. This Aspect completely changed the way I use my Necromancer, so I fully stand by its effectiveness. The effect on the Aspect is as follows: “Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals [50-100]% bonus damage over 6 seconds.”

If this sounds like a bit of gear for your arsenal, read on to find out how to get the Aspect of Plunging Darkness.

How to get the Aspect of Plunging Darkness in Diablo 4

Luckily, the Aspect of Plunging Darkness can be acquired in two different ways. The first way is to clear the Rimescar Cavern dungeon in Diablo 4, which unlocks the Aspect in your Codex of Power.

The Rimescar Cavern dungeon is located in the starting region of Fractured Peaks. It’s directly to the north of the Malnok Stronghold, and you must complete this Stronghold in order to access the dungeon. Once that’s done, you can head up to the northern part of Malnok and enter the dungeon.

The location of the Rimescar Cavern dungeon in Diablo 4. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the dungeon, the Aspect of Plunging Darkness will appear in your Codex of Power. You can then visit The Occultist and imprint the Aspect onto a compatible piece of gear. The gear pieces that can be equipped with the Aspect are: 1H weapon, 2H weapon, Gloves, Amulet, Ring.

Alternatively, you can find the Aspect of Plunging Darkness by extracting it from a random piece of legendary gear. Finding this legendary gear is random, so there’s no way to guarantee yourself a gear drop with the Aspect already equipped on it. If you do get lucky, though, you can bring that gear to The Occulist, extract the Aspect from the item, and it will be added to your inventory. You can then imprint the Aspect onto a new piece of gear.

Extracting the Aspect will destroy the gear, and once you use the Aspect from your inventory, you won’t be able to use it again. However, using the Aspect from your inventory makes it stronger than using it from the Codex of Power.

