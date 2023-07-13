How Campfires work in Diablo 4

Campfires are a niche but hugely important feature in Diablo 4 many players don’t know about. You only really stumble across these campfires in specific areas throughout Sanctuary, and when players do manage to find them, they usually have no idea if they mean anything.

Well, I’m here to tell you they can make your life much easier during Diablo world events, such as Gathering Legions and World Boss fights.

Campfires in Diablo 4: How they work and why they’re important

If you arrive early to a Gathering Legions event or a World Boss fight, you will usually find a lit campfire in the middle of the battlefield. At the Gathering Legions event, the fire will be right by the Servant of Hell ghost that is remaining still until the event begins.

When the campfire is present, all you need to do is approach it and you will be given the prompt to Stoke the Fire.

Accept the prompt and a square, buff box will appear above your action bar. If you hover over this box, you will see a certain buff has been granted. This buff can be anywhere from one to 15 percent added experience while the buff is active.

While this seems terrific, the buff only remains active if you stay close to the campfire. You will start out at a one percent experience buff and the longer you stay near the campfire, the more extra experience you will receive. In my experience, it takes around two minutes to earn the full 15 percent experience XP buff.

Once you have the full buff, you can leave the range of the campfire and maintain it for the entirety of the Gathering Legions event.

If you want to stack this bonus even further, you can use a certain Potion or Incense that boosts your XP earn rate. This, stacked with the campfire buff, will make your Gathering Legions events extremely fruitful if you are looking to level up quickly and earn more Paragon Points or even just get one step closer to challenging a Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4.

