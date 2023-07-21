Season one in Diablo 4 has brought a wealth of new content for players to sink their teeth into, including a new currency called Smoldering Ashes.

Using Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4, players can create season-long buffs that greatly improve some quality-of-life content by a considerable margin, often by as much as 15 percent.

These buffs can be further enhanced by upgrading them further, providing a massive boost to your seasonal playthrough, making Smoldering Ashes a must-have resource for any player.

Getting them is not like other resources, however, but we’re here to help with a full explanation.

How to get Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4 season one

Lots of rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smoldering Ashes can only be earned in Diablo 4 by progressing through the season one battle pass, though thankfully they are available on the free version.

In order to work through the battle pass tiers, you must obtain Favor—which is provided for completing Seasonal Objectives, completing side quests, killing monsters, and completing Malignant Tunnels.

While you can purchase a Tier Skip for 200 Platinum to jump ahead a Tier, you cannot use Smoldering Ashes until you hit player level 40.

Smoldering Ashes are awarded at the following stages of the battle pass:

Tier 8

Tier 18

Tier 22

Tier 28

Tier 32

Tier 38

Tier 48

Tier 52

Tier 58

Tier 62

Tier 68

Tier 72

Tier 77

Tier 82

Tier 88

All Smoldering Ashes rewards in Dialo 4 season one

Choose wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Smoldering Ashes can be used to fill various Urns in the Season Blessings, with four Ashes required to reach the first level of an Urn and start to receive its bonuses.

There are five Season Blessings to choose from, they are:

Urn of Aggression: Boost to experience earned from monster kills

Boost to experience earned from monster kills Urn of Bargaining: Boost to the amount of Gold earned from vendor sales.

Boost to the amount of Gold earned from vendor sales. Urn of Reclamation: Boost to the chance of rare materials from salvage

Boost to the chance of rare materials from salvage Urn of Prolonging: Boost to the duration of all Elixirs

Boost to the duration of all Elixirs Urn of Malignance: Boost to the chance of powerful Malignant Heart drops.

Seasonal Blessings are expected to return in future seasons, though it is likely they will reset at the end of each campaign.

