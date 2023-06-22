How to get Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma in Diablo 4

Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma is a quest item in Diablo 4. Considering it’s tied to a campaign quest, players are bound to run into the item as they progress.

Our introduction to Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma was through a bug, however, as the item kept appearing on the ground even though we couldn’t pick it up. If you’re also after this item, the bug won’t be enough to save you from the grind since you’ll need to complete the quest that drops Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma to unlock it.

Where to get Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma in Diablo 4

You’ll need to complete the Fledgling Scholar quest to get Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma in Diablo 4. Fledgling Scholar is an Act One quest in Diablo 4, and it’s the 16th.

How to complete the Fledgling Scholar quest in Diablo 4

First, accompany Neyrelle as she leads you to the Horadric Vault located in Mistral Woods. Once inside the vault, speak to Neyrelle and start following her.

While you enter the sealed door, Neyrelle will ask for your help to find a way to open it. Head towards the right and open the other door. Keep an eye out for the spell Neyrelle is searching for, as it should be somewhere within this room.

Find the book located at the right corner of the room. Retrieve the Horadric Book and bring it back to Neyrelle. Once Neyrelle successfully breaks open the door, enter the next area. Accompany Neyrelle towards the second sealed door and wait for her to unlock it. There will be enemies waiting for you in the Study, and you’ll need to clear them out.

Search for a room featuring a Healing Well in front and a book at center. This is where you will find the book you’ve been searching for: Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma.

To claim the book, you’ll first need to defeat Tchort, the Herald of Lilith.

How to defeat Tchort, Herald of Lilith in Diablo 4

During our battles with Tchort, Herald of Lilith, we found out the most effective way to beat her was through dodging her health drain. Moving away and avoiding it altogether allowed us to retain our resources. Make sure to dodge her projectiles and melee attacks, while trying to land as many hits as possible in between.

What is the Death Harnessed: Theories Of Rathma bug in Diablo 4?

This bug causes Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma and the Holy Chalice appear at the fast travel point in Kyovashad. These two items continue to spawn the travel point even after completing certain quests associated with them.

Players who’ve been affected by this bug also couldn’t progress past the 34/35 quest mark in the area, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution that players could implement to fix the bug for themselves.

The Death Harnessed: Theories Of Rathma bug in Diablo 4 is likely to get patched out in a future patch by Blizzard, so keep an eye peeled for that soon.

