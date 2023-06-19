How to fix the Untamed Thicket freeze crash bug in Diablo 4

The Untamed Thicket is a region of the Diablo 4 map that you’re required to visit during the Act Two campaign quest, Fangs of Corruption. But for many players, as soon as they enter the Untamed Thicket, the game freezes, crashes, hangs, and locks up. Whatever you want to call it, it’s a bug (or a glitch).

The good news is that, while we wait for Blizzard to fix this bug at its end, there are various ways to get around it. They’re a bit of an inconvenience, but at least you’ll be able to continue with the campaign.

How to fix the Untamed Thicket glitch in Diablo 4

So, you’ve reached the Blood Vale, you’ve followed the flow of corruption to the Untamed Thicket, and you’ve destroyed the Unnatural Growths sustaining the blockage at the Untamed Thicket so as to complete The Path of Rage. You’ve started Fangs of Corruption and should be able to enter the Untamed Thicket now, right? Well, technically the bug doesn’t stop you from entering it, but it does stop you from going anywhere or doing anything once you do (except restarting your game, or your PS5, Xbox, PC, etc.)

But there are ways to get around this problem. My first suggestion is to complete a different campaign quest, then come back and try Fangs of Corruption again. The good thing about Diablo 4 is that its campaign is not entirely linear. So, if you get stuck like this, there’s always a different campaign quest to try instead. You might have a quest from Act One left over, you might have an alternate Act Two quest to try, or you can just skip ahead to Act Three. Either way, completing a different campaign quest has a good chance of resetting this one.

The above fix also sometimes works with side quests, and there are always plenty of those to go and do. I’d recommend Blood Sermon or The Beast’s Challenge.

Some players have also reported getting around this bug by changing their World Tier, then trying again. You can change your World Tier either in the game’s start menu or by interacting with one of the World Tier statues, which can be found in major towns, such as Kyovashad.

If you’re having this problem and you’re playing as a Necromancer, then try removing all of your skeletons and entering the Untamed Thicket. A few players have reported success with this simple fix.

If none of the above works, then you can avoid using the entrance to the Untamed Thicket altogether by joining a party and getting a party member to create a town portal inside the Untamed Thicket. Then you can use that town portal to get in and out. It seems to be something about the entrance itself that causes the bug.

