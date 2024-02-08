Category:
Diablo

How to fix freezing on startup error in Diablo 4

Could it be a staring contest?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:48 pm
Lilith with spread wings, surrounded by red in diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Launching Diablo 4 generally takes one click, but the process can suddenly become more complicated when the game starts freezing on startup.

Recommended Videos

I play Diablo 4 on both Steam and PlayStation 5 (taking full advantage of the sequel’s cross-progression). The freezing on startup error mostly appeared on PC for me and it had an inconsistent track record. It was showing up once in a blue moon out of nowhere and then disappearing or causing repeated crashes.

Diablo 4 startup error: Best fixes

1) Move Diablo 4 to a new drive

Kurast, new region and area in Diablo 4's vessel of hatred
Give the in-game files a new home. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If your Diablo 4 is installed on a hard drive and you also have an SSD, make the switch and move it to the SSD. Not only will the game start loading faster, but it’ll also stop freezing on startup. In my case, my Diablo 4 was installed on my older SSD, and I moved it to the NVMe SSD on my system.

2) Reinstall Diablo 4

While moving the game’s installation folder is likely to fix this error, you can be extra sure by reinstalling the Diablo 4. Delete it on your current drive, and make sure to install it on a new drive.

If you only have a single drive on your PC, reinstalling the sequel may still fix the startup freezes in Diablo 4. These types of errors often surface due to corrupted in-game files, and a reinstall gets rid of them all in one go.

3) Repair Diablo 4

I generally prefer reinstalling over repairs, but if you’d like to cut down on waiting times, you can try repairing Diablo 4 instead.

  • Open the Battle.net Launcher.
  • Choose Diablo 4.
  • Select the cogwheel icon located next to the Play button.
  • Choose Scan and Repair and select Begin Scan.

The scanner will go through your in-game files and replace anything corrupted in the process.

4) Turn off Nvidia In-Game Overlay or similar software

Overlays can cause Diablo 4 to freeze during launch. Nvidia’s In-Game Overlay has been reported to cause inconsistencies, and turning it off helped players fix the freeze errors. If other overlays are running on your PC, you should also disable them.

related content
Read Article Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Diablo 4 characters use their abilities, causing lightning and a blue aura to surround them.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Tears of Blood new glyph season of blood abbatoir of zir in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
A tree affected by Helltide in Diablo 4.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Seneschal companion build in Diablo 4
An enemy Construct in a frozen cave in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Best Seneschal companion build in Diablo 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Diablo 4 characters use their abilities, causing lightning and a blue aura to surround them.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Tears of Blood new glyph season of blood abbatoir of zir in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
A tree affected by Helltide in Diablo 4.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Seneschal companion build in Diablo 4
An enemy Construct in a frozen cave in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Best Seneschal companion build in Diablo 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 6, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.