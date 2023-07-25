There are some dungeons in Diablo 4 that are not available to you right away, and the Dark Ravine dungeon is one such location. If you have not met a certain requirement in Diablo 4, then the dungeon will not even be marked on your map.

Naturally, if you’re trying to earn more Renown in a region or finish every bit of content, then you will likely be stumped when looking for the Dark Ravine dungeon. Luckily, I was able to figure out exactly what you need to do to access the Dark Ravine dungeon in Diablo 4 and you can see what the steps are below.

Finding the Dark Ravine dungeon in Diablo 4

You are able to find the Dark Ravine dungeon in the Dry Steppes region of the massive Diablo 4 map. More specifically, the dungeon is located in the Tusmaa Rift area on the northern side, just east of Ked Bardu.

The location of the Dark Ravine dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, if you go there too soon, the dungeon will not be accessible. The dungeon only becomes available after you have progressed far enough.

I won’t spoil any major quests specifically, but you must complete a blood ritual with Lorath in Act Three of the main story for the Dark Ravine dungeon to actually appear. This dungeon is a part of one specific blood ritual quest, and after you have completed it, the dungeon will be open for good in that playthrough.

Clearing the Dark Ravine dungeon in Diablo 4

If you want to earn more Renown or perhaps earn the Aspect of Might (which is the dungeon’s reward), you will have to slog your way through one of the worst dungeons in Diablo 4. Dark Ravine is an incredibly large and spread-out dungeon with a couple of tedious objectives and a tough final boss fight against Mother’s Judgement.

The objectives to clear the Dark Ravine dungeon are as follows:

Collect Animus from Animus Carriers (kill the large enemies in each section of the dungeon)

Deposit Animus into the Animus Urn (this is found at the center of the dungeon before a large door)

Travel to the Ancient Cavern (walk through the door once it’s opened)

Slay the Favored (3) – Kill the three large enemies in the different sections of the Ancient Cavern

Travel to the Ritual Chamber (go through the door that opens after killing the Favored)

Defeat Mother’s Judgement

After you complete all of these objectives, you will earn the Aspect of Might and some extra Renown for Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

