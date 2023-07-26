Take down Varshan again and again.

Season one of Diablo 4 introduced a new boss in the form of Varshan, who can be battled again and again by crafting an Invoker of Varshan.

Unlike other seasonal content, like Malignant Hearts, the Invoker of Varshan is an item that can only be unlocked by completing the seasonal questline.

Thankfully, there are not too many quests in season one and it does not take long to complete all the missions provided, which then provides access to crafting the Invoker of Varshan.

How to craft the Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

Cormond’s Workbench is where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Firstly, players must have completed the Cold Hard Truth quest in order to access the item. In this quest, you’ll team up with Cormond to take down Varshan in the penultimate mission of the seasonal questline—though the final mission simply requires you to talk with Cormond.

Once the questline is completed, Cormond will award you with a cache that provides Malignant Ichor and a recipe for the Invoker of Varshan. To add it to your crafting options, simply select it in your inventory to learn the item.

The Invoker of Varshan will now be craftable at Cormond’s Workbench if you have the following materials:

One Brutal Malignant Invoker

One Vicious Malignant Invoker

One Devious Malignant Invoker

One Demon’s Heart

This item allows you to summon an Echo of Varshan to face in battle once again if you are in World Tier 1 or World Tier 2. Higher World Tiers require a different Invoker to be crafted, with details below.

How to craft the Foul Invoker Of Varshan (World Tier 3)

In order to craft the Foul Invoker of Varshan, you must defeat the Echo of Varshan to receive the crafting recipe. It requires the following materials:

One Invoker of Varshan

50 Sigil Powder

How to craft the Tormented Invoker of Varshan (World Tier 4)

In order to craft the Tormented Invoker of Varshan, you need to defeat the Echo of Varshan after using the Foul Invoker of Varshan to unlock the crafting recipe. It requires the following materials:

One Invoker of Varshan

Five Forgotten Souls

Five Fiend Roses

