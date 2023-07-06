How to complete Closing the Book in Diablo 4: all Ledger pages locations

Aside from the extensive main storyline, Diablo 4 also has tons of side quests you can complete. Closing the Book is one such side quest that is relatively short to complete and rewards you with both gold, XP, and renown.

You can pick up Closing the Book in the Dismal Foothills from Elder Akos. The Wejinhani Waypoint is the closest fast travel point to this location. In order to complete this quest, all you need to do is gather four Smoldering Tomes.

Though this quest is pretty fast and easy to complete, it can take up more time than you might expect if you do not know where to look. If you are trying to complete Closing the Book, this is what you need to do.

All Page Locations in Diablo 4 Closing the Book

Before being able to interact with Elder Akos and begin Closing the Book, you will first need to complete the Eriman’s Pyre stronghold nearby. This is a fairly short event that will start after interacting with the pyre and defeating several mini-bosses. Once this is done, you will have access to this side quest.

You can find the Smoldering Tomes in these four locations. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After speaking with Elder Akos, you will be tasked with finding the four lost ledger pages, denoted as Smoldering Tomes whenever found. The general area where you can find the Smoldering Tomes is marked on your map, but you can consult that map above for more specific information.

A few minor mobs of enemies will spawn throughout these four locations, though they will mostly be burning skeletons and weak groups. I had no issue dealing with any enemies along the way, though I suggest that you use some AoE abilities to clear up these mobs quickly. Adversely, you can just run or use your mount to sprint from one location to the next.

Once you have all four Smoldering Tomes, simply return to Elder Arkos to complete your quest and collect the rewards.

