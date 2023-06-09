How to beat Vhenard in Diablo 4

Vhenard is the end boss of the Act I quest, The Cost of Knowledge, in Diablo 4. Your objective throughout the quest is to search for Neyrell’s mother, Vhenard. But when you find her, it’s too late. She’s been corrupted by Lilith, and she summons demonic servants to attack you.

In this boss fight, you don’t actually fight the boss directly. Instead, you have to slay three waves of demonic servants. These demons are basically regular enemies, but there are a few twists that make this fight quite difficult.

How to defeat, kill, and slay Vhenard’s demonic servants in Diablo 4

The light-colored demon projectiles don’t hurt much, but make sure you avoid anything that’s dark red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the demonic servants aren’t actually that tough, the thing that makes this fight difficult is that there’s a lot of stuff flying around everywhere, and pretty much all of it hurts you. The projectiles that Vhenard shoots hurt you a lot, so avoid them. And what you might not realize is that the “umbilical” beams of dark magic that links Vhenard to each demon also hurt you and make you vulnerable, so you should avoid them too.

Related: Here are all the Diablo 4 classes and abilities

I found that the best strategy was to keep my distance in front of Vhenard (on the bottom-left of the screen). That way her projectiles and those umbilical beams are easier to avoid, and you’re less likely to get surrounded by demons.

Always go after the one with the lowest health. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should also try to focus on killing off one demon at a time. I generally targeted the biggest demon of each wave first, because I figured that would be the one with the most dangerous attacks. But yes, if you hang back as described above, target the demon that comes closest, then focus on attacking that demon until it’s dead. Use intense melee attacks at first, but if it retreats close to, or behind, Vhenard, don’t follow it. Instead, switch to ranged attacks.

On the third wave, deal with the pit lord first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The demons in each wave get stronger and more numerous, but the strategy doesn’t really change. Focus on taking down one demon at a time, and don’t get lured too close to Vhenard, unless you’re pursuing the last demon in a wave. Several of the demons will drop healing potions, which obviously helps. And once they’re all dead, Vhenard will die too.

What to do if the Vhenard boss fight in Diablo 4 is too hard

Don’t, whatever you do, waste time attacking Vhenard directly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Honestly, I didn’t find this boss fight all that hard. It was certainly much easier than the Resurrected Malice. I won it on my first attempt on Veteran World Tier II, with about 50 percent health and three healing potions to spare.

I was playing as a level 16 rogue with a mix of ranged and melee abilities. If you’re finding it too difficult, then follow the strategy outlined above. If it’s still too hard, then maybe you need to cast a town portal and grind a little before coming back and continuing with Act I. I think that the important thing is that your character should have a mix of close-range and long-range attacks so that you can target one demon at a time whether it meets you out front, or retreats behind Vhenard.

About the author