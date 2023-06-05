The next sweeping Sanctuary update is here, with Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2d going live on Sunday, June 4, just days out from the Blizzard sequel’s global release.
While there’s plenty the Blizzard developers have been playing around with in Build #42131, survivability across all five Diablo 4 classes is headlining the update. According to Blizzard, who explained the raft of early access changes in its June 4 patch notes, players have simply been surviving for too long in a variety of fights and skirmishes. “This greatly warps our vision for how combat should be in Diablo 4,” the gameplay team explained alongside the planned changes.
On the balancing side, Necromancer is the clear winner with big 1.0.2d buffs, while Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerers are on the pointy end of nerfs.
On top of that, the Stolen Artifice quest has been disabled while the Diablo 4 devs iron out some kinks. We’ve not heard when it will be back, so I will definitely be making a note to save the Scosglen zone for later.
When I installed Build #42131 it was just over 300mbs and finished in a minute or two, so I could get right back to the blood-soaked Sanctuary grind quite quickly.
As you install, you can read the full changes below.
Diablo 4 patch notes 1.0.2d — Build #42131
Barbarian
Skill Changes
- Challenging Shout
- Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from four percent to two percent.
Legendary Aspect Changes
- Bold Chieftain’s Aspect
- Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds.
- Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to six seconds.
- Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind
- Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10 percent to 3-8 percent.
- Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40 percent to 9-24 percent.
Item Changes
- Gohr’s Devastating Grips
- Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70 percent to 16-26 percent.
- Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.
- Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.
Druid
Skill Changes
- Pulverize
- Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33 percent to 25 percent.
- Lightning Storm
- Damage increased from 32 percent to 40 percent.
- Grizzly Rage
- Maximum extended duration from kills reduced from 10 to five seconds.
Class Specialization
- Obsidian Slam
- Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.
- Calm Before the Storm
- Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15 percent to 10 percent.
Passive Changes
- Electric Shock
- Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15 percent to 6/12/18 percent.
Legendary Aspect Changes
- Shockwave Aspect
- Damage reduced from 90-130 percent to 60-100 percent.
- Crashstone Aspect
- Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50 percent to 30-40 percent.
- Lightning Dancer’s Aspect
- Flat damage increased from 0.5-0.6 to 0.7-0.8.
Necromancer
Skill Changes
- Blood Lance
- Damage increased from 67.5 percent to 80 percent.
- Army of the Dead
- Damage increased from 30 percent to 45 percent.
- Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.
- Blood Wave
- Damage increased from 90 percent to 120 percent.
Passive Changes
Shadowblight
- Damage increased from 20% to 22%.
Grim Harvest
- Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.
Serration
- Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.
Death’s Defense
- Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.
Class Specialization
Raise Skeleton
- Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.
Golem
- Golem attack damage increased by 10%.
Blood Golem
- Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%.
- Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.
Iron Golem
- Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%.
- Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Necromancer Paragon Board Changes
Hulking Monstrosity
- Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.
Cult Leader
- Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Rogue
Skill Changes
Twisting Blades
- Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds.
- Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Rapid Fire
- Damage increased from 24% to 30%.
Dark Shroud
- Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.
Dash
- Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.
Caltrops
- Damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Passive Changes
Concussive
- Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.
Legendary Affix Changes
Repeating
- Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.
Sorcerer
Skill Changes
Arc Lash
- Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%.
- Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.
Teleport
- Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Affix Changes
Aspect of Control
- Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.
General
Miscellaneous Class Changes
- Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions
- Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from two percent to one percent of maximum Life.
Paragon Board Changes
Rare Nodes
- Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50 percent.
Glyphs
- All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by around 34 percent, except for the following:
- Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66 percent.
- Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66 percent.
- Glyphs’ Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50 percent.
- Glyphs’ Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40 percent.
- Glyphs’ Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5 percent.
Monster Changes
- Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the name for the Light Bearer Mount.
- The Go to Shop button from the Wardrobe will now properly open the shop.
- Fixed an issue where if a Sorcerer uses Deep Freeze and is affected by another effect that would freeze them, it caused them to be permanently stunned.
- Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.