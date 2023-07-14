Diablo Immortal fishing guide: How to catch better fish

The world of Diablo is a scary place, no doubt, and Blizzard’s mobile iteration of the series—Diablo Immortal—does not turn down the fright factor even one bit. In the catastrophic world of Sanctuary, you’ll want to cherish every moment of respite you can manage to get, which fishing provides you plenty of.

A mechanic introduced during the 10th season of Diablo Immortal, fishing gives players a means to dissociate from the harrowing, high-intensity nature of the game and let them collectively indulge in this calming yet rewarding optional activity.

With its almost AFK-like playstyle, you would think fishing should be a walk in the park to get good at, but that’s far from the truth. There’s a lot of nuance required to perfect this side activity, and a lot of goodies to gain from it as well.

If getting better at fishing and earning a ton of rewards sounds interesting to you, then you’ll want to read the rest of our Diablo Immortal fishing guide.

How to unlock the Diablo Immortal fishing rod

Starting at level 43, you can travel to Bilefen to start with The Greatest Pastime quest. Finishing this quest rewards you with a basic fishing rod, which is precisely what you’ll need to begin fishing.

Your basic fishing rod automatically gets equipped to you once you unlock the feature, so you can immediately head into action.

How to unlock the Diablo Immortal fishing rod upgrades

If you’re anything like us, you don’t wanna settle for the bare minimum either, so you will be glad to know that there are better fishing rods out there that you can get for yourself. The two extra fishing rods you can unlock are the Lacewood fishing rod and the Glimmerwood fishing rod.

You will need to:

Catch 15 types of fish to unlock the Lancewood fishing rod (Rare)

Catch 35 types of fish to unlock the Glimmerwood fishing rod (Legendary)

Simply head into your Bestiary, towards the bottom into a section called the Angler’s Log, and then clock on the rewards list to claim your rods once you’ve caught enough fish.

The Bestiary is your bestie when it comes to fishing. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While the first fishing rod automatically gets equipped when you unlock the feature, the Rare and Legendary fishing rods do not. And no, you won’t find them in the Cosmetics tab either, even though they don’t possess any stats.

The Rare and Legendary fishing rods will both appear under the Items tab under your regular inventory. Simply look for the rods in your inventory and tap on them. Proceed to equip them to use them in action when you go fishing.

Related: Diablo 4 players claim dev stream was ‘Trojan horse’ to push Immortal, and it went over how you’d expect

Contrary to popular belief, the Rare and Legendary fishing rods are not simply there to grace you with style points. These two rods have functional benefits as well, giving you a chance to catch fish of higher rarity with more ease, something we will get deeper into when we talk about the mechanics of fishing down below.

How to fish in Diablo Immortal

Before you can think about catching those juicy, elusive fish, you will need to pay the Fisher a visit. You can visit any one of the three Fishers present in the three Fishing zones to purchase an essential component of fishing: Bait.

Common Bait costs 200 Gold at your local fisher and you can carry up to 99 bait in your inventory at any given time. Take note that you can only purchase a limited amount of Bait every day—200 pieces of Bait.

Now that we’ve got the two essential components of fishing with us, we can go ahead and get into the action.

In Diablo Immortal, Fishing spots can be found near bodies of water like ponds, rivers, and lakes. You need to keep an eye out for gleaming ripples on the surface of the water since they indicate the presence of a fishing spot.

All you need to do now is place yourself next to the fishing spot you’ve chosen and tap on the Rod icon next to your Skill buttons. A timer will appear on the top of your screen which will display white, blue, and gold-colored fish icons.

Let the (slow-paced) action begin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fish will periodically nibble at the bobber in the water while the timer slowly counts down for the duration you have your fishing line cast in. You have no real clue of what rarity of fish is nibbling at your bobber, but the chances of you catching the rarer kinds of fish increase as the timer bar starts to fill up.

When the timer fills up, it will keep moving past the three colored fish: the white, blue, and gold ones. As it moves through and crosses each fish, the probability of you landing rarer fish continually increases.

That being said, even though you would ideally want to wait till the timer crosses the gold fish before you reel in a catch so that you have the highest chances of getting incredibly rare fish, this is not always the best idea. As the timer reaches the gold fish, the time left for you to reel something in will be incredibly less, and there’s no guarantee you’ll get a catch within that time frame.

This is where the Lancewood and Glimmerwood fishing rods come in handy. With Lancewood, the time you have left after crossing the blue and gold fish is extended, and with Glimmerwood, you receive even more time to maximize your chances of acquiring higher-tier fish.

All fish types in Diablo Immortal and where to catch them

If you want to be the very best, like no one ever was—at fishing—then you’ll benefit a lot from knowing where you catch every type of fish from every rarity group.

Here are all the rarity groups for fish in Diablo Immortal:

Common

Magic (Uncommon)

Rare

Legendary

Mythic

Below, we’ve constructed tables detailing every fish available in Diablo Immortal, where they’re found, the Angler’s Log pages that they unlock, and even the server times that some of these fish appear in, segregated by their rarity type.

How do you get Common fish in Diablo Immortal? Common fish locations

Name Location Bestiary Page (Angler’s Log) Bigmouth Frozen Tundra/Bilefen 201 Bream Frozen Tundra 202 Candiru Ashwold Cemetery/Bilefen 203 Crappie Ashwold Cemetery/Frozen Tundra 204 Dace Ashwold Cemetery/Bilefen 205 Haddock Frozen Tundra 206 Pike Ashwold Cemetery 207 Prawn Bilefen 208 Scommack Bilefen/Ashwold Cemetery 209 Tench Frozen Tundra 210

How do you get Magic fish in Diablo Immortal? Magic/Uncommon fish locations

Name Location Bestiary Page (Angler’s Log) Barracuda Bilefen/Frozen Tundra 211 Bluefish Ashwold Cemetery (08:00 to 12:00) 212 Grouper Frozen Tundra 213 Lean Sharl Frozen Tundra/Bilefen 214 Puffer Bilefen/Ashwold Cemetery 215 Rute Onder Bilefen/Ashwold (20:00 to 00:00) 216 Brown Snapper Ashwold Cemetery/Bilefen 217 Walleye Frozen Tundra (08:00 to 12:00) 218

How do you get Rare fish in Diablo Immortal? Rare fish locations

Name Location Bestiary Page (Angler’s Log) Beggar’s Ick Ashwold Cemetery (20:00 to 00:00) 219 Carp Frozen Tundra 220 Cod Bilefen 221 Mudgulp Frozen Tundra (20:00 to 00:00) 222 Salmon Bilefen/Ashwold Cemetery 223 Silversnip Bilefen (08:00 to 12:00) 224 Trout Frozen Tundra (08:00 to 12:00) 225 Whitefish Frozen Tundra/Bilefen/Ashwold 226

How do you get Legendary fish in Diablo Immortal? Legendary fish locations

Name Location Bestiary Page (Angler’s Log) Crogill Ashwold Cemetery (08:00 to 12:00) 227 Eel Frozen Tundra 228 Kelpthie Frozen Tundra/Bilefen 229 Sheatfish Bilefen 230 Sturgeon Ashwold Cemetery 231 Tarpon Bilefen (08:00 to 12:00) 232

How do you get Mythic fish in Diablo Immortal? Mythic fish locations

Names Location Bestiary Page (Angler’s Log) Borebrunt Bilefen (20:00 to 00:00) 233 Coral Sage Frozen Tundra (08:00 to 12:00) 234 Gatefysc Bilefen 235 Moonspine Ashwold Cemetery (20:00 to 00:00) 236 Nocbrodd Frozen Tundra 237 Ribwright Bilefen (08:00 to 12:00) 238 Swordfish Bilefen 239 Tuna Ashwold Cemetery 240

What are the Diablo Immortal fishing rewards?

Fishing isn’t just a fun hobby you can indulge in when you’re relaxing in Diablo Immortal, it can also give you some tempting rewards.

As you keep catching more and more fish, you will be eligible for an increasing number of rewards. Once you return to the Fisher, you can exchange your Fish for rewards such as Gold, Legendary Items, Normal Gems, experience points, and more.

Of course, you also gain the Rare and Legendary rods as rewards for catching certain amounts of fish, as detailed earlier.

Related: A class-action lawsuit against Diablo Immortal is brewing over an in-game gem

You should also note that catching specific numbers of weights of certain rare fish will earn you additional rewards too. The Angler’s Log not only keeps track of the number of each species you have caught but also their highest weight recorded by both you and the server as a whole.

So make sure you frequently make use of the Bestiary, or the Angler’s Log, in Diablo Immortal as tracking your catches not only indulges you in the fishing experience but also rewards you for your hard work with unique upgrades and items.

About the author