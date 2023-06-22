Diablo 4’s big Hardcore race is over: All 1,000 spots have finally been taken

The race is over, and the game is just starting.

The race to be etched in Diablo 4’s history has finally come to a conclusion today with the last of 1,000 Hardcore players earning their slot, ending the event 16 days after the long-awaited sequel’s big release.

The Diablo 4 devs originally announced in early June the first 1,000 Hardcore players to reach level 100 will have their names written on an actual Statue of Lilith. Now, on Wednesday, June 21, the first-up event has concluded after some of the title’s biggest early grinders have hit that level 100 goal while playing on Hardcore characters.

1000 #Diablo4Hardcore heroes evaded death.



Their achievements will be celebrated for eternity in the halls of Blizzard.



A full list of names will be shared in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/DI83QGPxto — Diablo (@Diablo) June 21, 2023

Hardcore is the hardest mode to play in Diablo 4. This mode offers none of the mercies of respawning, as dying just once will delete your character for good, no matter what level you currently are. For instance, if you died at level 99, your character would instantly be deleted and you’d have to grind again.

The first player to reach level 100 in Hardcore was CARNDARAK.

The first-time success story actually had a funny ending too; shortly after hitting level 100, he was disconnected from the server, and his character died. Luckily, Diablo 4 still recognized his hard work and he is considered the first to reach level 100.

While the big event is already over, the game is still in its first month and the first season isn’t even here yet. This means there is still going to be a lot of content coming, so if you want to jump in, there’s no better time than now.

