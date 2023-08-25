Several enemy crowd control effects are the target of nerfs in Diablo 4’s latest patch in update 1.13.

Monster abilities and elite affixes were in the crosshairs of Blizzard for the update, deployed earlier today, to help with some scenarios feeling oppressive when it comes to being crowd controlled.

Changes include Cold Enchanted Elites attacking in quick succession no longer proc’ing Cold Enchanted, Chilling Wind spawning overlapping walls less often, and reducing the stun duration of Nangari Snake Eyes from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

“These changes are aimed at the player having less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being Crowd Controlled, especially at higher World Tiers,” Blizzard said.

The minor update also includes a slew of bug fixes, including fixes for issues such as Echo of Varshan not dropping a guaranteed Legendary after level 35, an issue where Cormond would not appear after defeating Varshan, and an issue where the rewards for defeating Varshan the first time wouldn’t go to the stash if missed.

Another fix was aimed at Affixes, which will now sort consistently, a change that “will lay the foundation for our ongoing work of making random Affixes easier to compare,” according to Blizzard.

These fixes should help alleviate some player concerns, but much of the player base is likely looking forward to Diablo 4’s season two, Season of Blood, which will arrive in-game on Oct. 17.

The full patch notes for the update can be found on Blizzard’s website.

