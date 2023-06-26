Diablo 4’s fresh server troubles have fans feeling the worst kind of nostalgia

If you attempted to boot up your console or PC device over the weekend to play Diablo 4, you may have been disappointed that the servers were suffering significant issues. While problems like this aren’t anything new, some Diablo fans have today taken the chance to, quite sadly, bathe in a puddle of nostalgia for the franchise.

You can stop the countdown now; 11 years is how long it took one Diablo veteran’s Reddit post to be relevant again.

One Diablo gamer, who has clearly been grinding the series for some time now, posted a meme to the r/gaming Reddit page back in 2012 shortly after the launch of Diablo 3 joking about its reliance on servers despite being mostly single-player.

Now, in 2023, this post is again at the front of players’ minds after several DDOS attacks have stopped them from grinding and questing in Sanctuary. Fortunately, those issues have now been resolved. DDOS attacks were the cause of Blizzard’s problems, affecting not just Diablo 4, but all of the dev’s suite of titles.

Taking a look at the now vintage post from Regisfrost is kind of like looking into a time capsule. While some things are still the same—such as the server issues—others have drastically changed: see the discussions about prices steadily climbing, for instance.

Diablo 4 servers have actually performed quite well since the sequel launched earlier this month. While most recent releases have struggled to get players in at launch, Diablo 4 seemed more than capable of accommodating all players. Considering this, recent issues should be easy to forgive—but if we know gamers, they won’t.

While it’s been 11 years and Diablo 4 still has some of its predecessor’s problems, thankfully, it also has just as many wins, making it one of the best new titles this year.

