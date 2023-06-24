Diablo 4 Sunken Library dungeon location and how to clear it

There are over 100 dungeons players can find and complete in Diablo 4. Some are more important to other players depending on their builds, as a few dungeons hold valuable Aspects for certain classes. If you’re playing as a Frost Sorcerer in Diablo 4, you likely have been looking for the Aspect of Control, which is only found in the Sunken Library.

The Aspect of Control is an offensive Aspect that deals 25 percent more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. This is extremely useful for a Frost Sorcerer since many of the skills used in the build rely on freezing enemies.

If you have been wondering how to find and complete the Sunken Library to earn this Aspect in Diablo 4, you’ve wandered into the right place. I will explain how to find and clear the Sunken Library dungeon in the guide below.

Finding the Sunken Library dungeon in Diablo 4

The Sunken Library is found in the Amber Sands area of Kehjistan, just south of the Altar of Ruin Waypoint and north of the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint. You can see its exact location in the map screenshot below.

The location of the Sunken Library in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sunken Library dungeon doesn’t have any requirements, so you can head there whenever you want. Once you enter, you will be given a few tasks to complete before you are able to add the Aspect of Control to your Codex of Power.

Clearing the Sunken Library dungeon in Diablo 4

Upon entering the dungeon, you will be given the objective of slaying three Archival Guardians, which are found in the branching areas of the dungeon’s map. The Archival Guardians are elite enemies that have a number of smaller mobs around them.

One of the Archival Guardians in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After slaying all three Archival Guardians, your new task will be to slay the Librarian and use the Archive Key they drop to open the door to the Archive. The Librarian is found in the northern part of the dungeon and you can find the Archive Door right near them.

Through the Archive Door, your next task will be to eliminate all of the enemies in the Forbidden Archive. You can look on your map to see the red enemies and how many you have left to kill. Once all the enemies are killed, you will have to slay the Herald of the Dead, found in the western area of this part of the dungeon. Once again, this elite enemy has many smaller mobs around them, but they will all die once the Herald is eliminated.

After this, the Sunken Library dungeon will be complete, and you will earn the Aspect of Control along with 30 Renown for Kehjistan.

