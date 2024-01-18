As you battle against new foes beneath the deserts of Kehjistan in Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct, you will complete seasonal journey chapters and battle pass tiers to earn rewards. Like previous seasons, there are different rewards and cosmetics for the free, premium, and accelerated tiers.

Season of the Construct Battle Pass launch date and time

Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct Battle Pass will launch at the same time as Season Three, on Jan. 23 at 10 am. PST, featuring 90 reward tiers, with 28 being free and 62 tiers being of the premium variety. As this is a new season, you must create a new character to participate in the season three seasonal realm.

All Diablo 4 Season of the Construct Battle Pass rewards

There are different rewards for the three Battle Pass paths in Diablo 4 Season Three. In the free tier, you'll earn the following rewards: Season of the Construct free rewards 20 Smoldering Ashes (used to acquire and upgrade Season Blessings)

Five Armor Basics

Five Weapons Transmogs

One Mount Trophy

One Title (prefix and suffix) —Vault Keeper

One Town Portal

A new Legendary Aspect

Three Scrolls of Amnesia (these provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset)

The artificer’s clothing transmog set. Should I buy the premium Battle Pass? I would only buy the premium battle pass if you know you will play extensively this season. If unsure, you can play season three and see how far you’ve progressed by the end before buying it. The Premium Pass path includes all of the free rewards in addition to the following:

Season of the Construct premium rewards

10 Armor Transmogs (including the Adamant Armor set)

21 Weapon Transmogs

Two Headstones

Five Emote (one emote for each class)

Two Mounts (including the the Clockwork Equid Mount)

Two Mount Armor (including Spheral Barding Mount Armor)

Five Mount Trophies

Two Titles (two prefixes and two suffixes)

700 Platinum (this is spread across 11 premium reward tiers)

Two Town Portals

Three Emblems