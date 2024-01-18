As you battle against new foes beneath the deserts of Kehjistan in Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct, you will complete seasonal journey chapters and battle pass tiers to earn rewards. Like previous seasons, there are different rewards and cosmetics for the free, premium, and accelerated tiers.
Season of the Construct Battle Pass launch date and time
Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct Battle Pass will launch at the same time as Season Three, on Jan. 23 at 10 am. PST, featuring 90 reward tiers, with 28 being free and 62 tiers being of the premium variety. As this is a new season, you must create a new character to participate in the season three seasonal realm.
All Diablo 4 Season of the Construct Battle Pass rewards
There are different rewards for the three Battle Pass paths in Diablo 4 Season Three. In the free tier, you’ll earn the following rewards:
Season of the Construct free rewards
- 20 Smoldering Ashes (used to acquire and upgrade Season Blessings)
- Five Armor Basics
- Five Weapons Transmogs
- One Mount Trophy
- One Title (prefix and suffix) —Vault Keeper
- One Town Portal
- A new Legendary Aspect
- Three Scrolls of Amnesia (these provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset)
- The artificer’s clothing transmog set.
I would only buy the premium battle pass if you know you will play extensively this season. If unsure, you can play season three and see how far you’ve progressed by the end before buying it.
The Premium Pass path includes all of the free rewards in addition to the following:
Season of the Construct premium rewards
- 10 Armor Transmogs (including the Adamant Armor set)
- 21 Weapon Transmogs
- Two Headstones
- Five Emote (one emote for each class)
- Two Mounts (including the the Clockwork Equid Mount)
- Two Mount Armor (including Spheral Barding Mount Armor)
- Five Mount Trophies
- Two Titles (two prefixes and two suffixes)
- 700 Platinum (this is spread across 11 premium reward tiers)
- Two Town Portals
- Three Emblems
With the accelerated path, you will get all the rewards from the free and premium pass tiers, and you will be able to skip 20 tiers and get the spinning loom emote. It’s important to note that the Smoldering Ashes you earn from the free tiers can be used on Season Blessings, which provide bonuses that will help you defeat Hell’s armies. In the Season of the Construct, there are three new Blessings:
- Urn of Enduring Grace: This boosts the duration of the effects of a shrine.
- Urn of Tuning: There’s a chance you’ll get additional Tuning Stones from Wardwoven chests.
- Urn of Whispers: This increases the chance of getting a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.
Unfortunately, the bonuses gained from the Seasonal Blessings will only last until the end of the Season of the Construct.
Season of the Construct may bring new and fearsome enemies to the Sanctuary, but at least you will earn quite a few rewards for enjoying and participating in the Season Three content.