Diablo 4 Ruins of Eridu dungeon: Location, how to clear it, and how to farm XP and gold

The dungeon that is arguably the best grinding spot in Diablo 4 is the Ruins of Eridu.

There are some dungeons in Diablo 4 that are simply more worthwhile than others. Whether this is because they hold a certain Aspect that will help out your specific build or they hold more XP and gold, you will want to clear out these dungeons sooner rather than later.

Ruins of Eridu is a unique dungeon due to the fact that it’s chock-full of enemies for players to roll through. Moreover, the dungeon is quite long, meaning that players will be earning XP, gold, and loot far more frequently than they would in most other dungeons. Personally, I earned an entire Paragon Point by simply doing this dungeon one time.

If you want to learn where this dungeon is in Diablo 4 and how to complete it, check out my guide below.

Ruins of Eridu dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

You can find the Ruins of Eridu dungeon in the region of Hawezar, which is located to the south of Fractured Peaks. Ruins of Eridu is located in the Toxic Fens area of Hawezar, directly west of the Vyeresz Stronghold/Waypoint. If you have completed the Vyeresz Stronghold, you can fast travel to its Waypoint and be at the dungeon’s doorstep in fewer than 30 seconds.

The next closest Waypoint is in the town of Zarbinzet, which is found to the west of the Ruins of Eridu dungeon. Either way, you can see exactly where the dungeon is located on the map screenshot I took below.

The location of the Ruins of Eridu dungeon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reward for completing this dungeon is the Sacrificial Aspect, which increases a Necromancer’s Sacrifice bonuses by 15 percent.

How to clear and farm the Ruins of Eridu dungeon in Diablo 4

Once you have found the dungeon, you can begin grinding out your XP and gold. Your first objective is to simply kill all of the enemies found in the opening part of the dungeon, which is easy enough. Look on your map for the red dots, which is where enemies are located, to make things more efficient.

Related: Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon location and how to clear it

After slaying all of the enemies in the first area, you are required to eliminate two Banes of Eridu, which are in two separate locations but are marked on your map. Once those are down, you can move on to the last objective of the dungeon, which is to kill the Spiritcaller of Flames. This is a relatively simple boss fight. I actually found it easier than the rest of the dungeon, as there are so many enemies to kill before this boss fight.

With the Spiritcaller of Flames killed, you have successfully completed the Ruins of Eridu dungeon in Diablo 4.

About the author