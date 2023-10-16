Diablo 4 players slam Blizzard for microtransactions and armor set disparity

Diablo 4 players have flooded Blizzard with criticism regarding the armor set disparity in the game that has been made abundantly clear towards the end of season one.

With season two in Diablo 4 now right around the corner, players have seen all there is to offer in the Season of the Malignant—including all of the cosmetic armor sets that were released.

There were just five armor sets in season one available for free, and they came without a helm and, admittedly, were not all that inspiring, with all of the other sets released coming in paid form either via direct purchase or through the in-game Shop.

One player shared an image that showed all of the armor sets that were available in season one and it’s staggering just how one-sided the releases were, as they were all catered towards microtransactions.

There were 10 paid sets of armor, two for each class, and a whopping 31 available in the Shop, with each class receiving six armor sets apart from Necromancer, which received seven.

The one-sided nature of the availability of the cosmetic sets led to a wealth of criticism on Reddit, which players described as a “sad state of affairs for the game” and declared the free tier is not “good enough to be in the game at all”.

Even if players were tempted to fork out for one of the premium sets of armor, the cost itself is offputting, as they can cost $20 to 30 per piece, and players suggested a price point of around $5 would be much more appealing.

Of course, Diablo 4 is far from the only game to receive criticism for microtransactions, particularly cosmetic ones, as it has become one of the most fiercely debated topics within the gaming industry. But the general consensus always seems to be that players are not getting their money’s worth for any purchases.

