Diablo 4 players share their most sociable moments to highlight game’s biggest problem

Since launching on June 6, Diablo 4 has surged in popularity to become one of the most-played games currently, but a lack of social features continues to hold the game back.

Diablo 4 players have not held back on their frustrations regarding the absence of social features in the game, with it hoped that the start of Season One in July will provide something to fill the void.

In the meantime, players are having to get by on the small functionality that is provided in the form of an awkward emote wheel, a clunky text chat, and Guilds.

Some Diablo 4 players are managing to get by with these limited options, as a Reddit post on the topic of the lack of social features quickly turned into a thread where players shared their most sociable moments in the game.

Plenty stuck to the standard approach of a ‘Hello’ at the start of a World Boss and a ‘Thank You’ afterward, while others used the Emote wheel to say ‘Look’ and led players to nearby statues of Lilith.

Another shared an example of when they joined forces with two random players online to blitz their way through a Helltide event in World Tier 4, though the communication barrier “made it impossible” to figure out what to do after.

Others shared advice for players wanting to group up, such as standing outside Dungeons to find players looking to complete the same one and accepting any group invites you receive in a Helltide or Legion event to receive an additional 10 percent experience.

Our favorite story by far came from NSMetroid, who told how they, a level 100 Rogue, went to World Tier 2 after drinking one night and asked everyone in Kyovashad if they wanted help with anything they were having issues with.

This led to the player carrying their new-found friends through a Stronghold, a campaign fight with Lilith, and a Capstone Dungeon, before returning to World Tier 4 and getting “obliterated by a [level] 76 Druid”.

While it’s clear some have found a way to work with Diablo 4′s massive lack of social integration, it really does hold the game back and any addition of a new feature to fill the void should be one of Blizzard’s top priorities.

About the author