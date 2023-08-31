Diablo 4 players desperately want new emote to make things less awkward

Diablo 4 players are looking for answers to solve awkward silences left after another player emotes “thank you,” as there’s currently no “you’re welcome” emote in the game.

On Aug. 30, a Reddit post popped up talking about the lack of a “you’re welcome” emote in the game. The author said it’s pretty weird to have “thanks” as an emote but not one that acknowledges them in return, leading to some awkward encounters.

The author continues that the next best thing they can emote are “yes” and “no” emotes which isn’t really something you say after someone thanks you. Trust me, I made that mistake a number of times and it only made the situation uncomfortable.

Redditors took this chance to suggest other hilarious emotes like a “Live, love, laugh” emote. A reply to that comment pokes fun at things you can’t do while you’re in town, like sprinting with your mount.

Another player said that you can just emote “thanks” back and that it also works in real life under the right circumstances. Another player talked about their experience replying “Happy birthday” to someone who wished the same to them on their birthday.

If you’ve played other games before where chat is used as often, like Apex Legends or Final Fantasy 14, you’ll find out quickly that certain movements act as an all-purpose way to acknowledge another player. In Apex Legends, you can start teabagging and you can find that some people will teabag back and then in just short seconds, you’re now friends.

A commenter also said that they run around in tight circles during times like these. Which can probably work as the “all-purpose” way to acknowledge someone in Diablo 4.

In the midst of Diablo 4’s disastrous season one, it’s problems like these that you’ll see that there is still humor in the community and not everything is all about complaining.

