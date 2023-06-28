Diablo 4 players are convinced devs have mislabeled swords

Diablo 4 has enjoyed a meteoric surge in popularity since its launch on June 6 but eagle-eyed players are convinced the developers have mislabeled the game’s swords.

Since its release, Diablo 4 developers have deployed a number of patches and hotfixes to improve the game in a variety of ways, with the most recent coming on June 27 that brought a long-awaited buff to Nightmare Dungeons.

Each patch comes with a number of improvements to Diablo 4, ranging from stability fixes to class buffs and everything else in between. But it appears that something has slipped through the radar.

One player expressed their belief in a June 27 Reddit thread that the developers have seemingly mislabeled all of the non-legendary two-handed swords in the game, providing visual evidence for their theory.

Remarkably, it appears that none of the non-legendary two-handed swords are labeled correctly, with the post attracting over 4,500 upvotes and over 400 comments on the topic.

Admittedly, a fix for a mislabel such as this is not a priority issue and does not affect gameplay at all, though some fans questioned how extensive the quality control of the game has been for such an issue to slip through the cracks.

Other players commented with similar issues they think they have found in the game, raising problems with armor and the fact that players have duplicate looks when adjusting their character in the transmog settings.

While such an issue seems insignificant, players like me are always fiddling with how our character looks in the game and these issues may explain why things just haven’t felt right with how my beloved Rogue is looking.

The character customization in Diablo 4 is pretty vast, far deeper than many other games, but I would still love to see additional options brought in as part of a future update.

