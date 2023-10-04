Diablo 4 players agree Season 2 is game’s last chance—but there’s not much hope

Diablo 4 players claim the game’s upcoming second season is its last chance to redeem itself or they won’t touch the game until the next expansion.

On Oct. 4, a post popped up on the Diablo 4 subreddit with the title: “Blizzard has some heavy lifting to do in Season 2” pertaining to the upcoming second season of Diablo 4. The author mentioned that they’re cautiously excited for the next season, making sure not to overhype themselves and be disappointed.

The post also said that if the next season doesn’t do well, they’re dropping the game until a month after the annual expansion comes out. They also followed that by saying they’re not giving Blizzard any money until they come out with something interesting.

The post’s sentiments are echoed by the comments section, with the top comment even going as far as saying that they’re not buying any Blizzard product if season two fails. However, another commenter said that it’s pretty unfair to expect the developers to fix all of the game’s faults in just one patch, pointing to Cyberpunk 2077, which took 2 years to fix.

Aside from that, another Diablo 4 fan has a theory about the game’s current state. They said that the base game and the first season were all the developers were able to do in the amount of time they had to develop the game. However, the commenter also believes that the game probably needed 6 more months of development.

They also mentioned that season two will have quality-of-life fixes while season 3 will add runes and set armor. And by season three, it will feel like the actual official launch of the game as they’ve developed everything that the game needed to have. However, it’s important to note that this is just a theory and should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

Whatever the content of Diablo 4’s season 2 might be, it’s safe to say that the players are done waiting and that they want change to come very soon.

