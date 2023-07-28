Diablo 4 players actually have something nice to say about the game for once

Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 started on July 20, and it immediately created a surge of criticism towards the developers for numerous gameplay elements But, it turns out there is actually one aspect players have been praising.

Some players pointed out Strongholds as a really enjoyable piece of content in Diablo 4, which they talked about on Reddit on July 27. They highlighted a few features of Strongholds and wished there were more of them in the game.

” I enjoy the mini stories that go along with them, and I like how they play like dungeons with a plot,” the author of the post stated. Turns out, he’s not alone in his sentiment. “Yep, no complaints about strongholds. They are fun, handcrafted experiences with interesting lore, good layout, and some unique settings,” the top comment added.

All in all, players agree Strongholds are currently really fun to play in contrary to other content that Diablo 4 offers after the launch of season one.

Since the launch of Season of the Malignant, players’ complaints have been coming in non-stop, with social media platforms like Reddit drowning in them every day. There have already been numerous players who claimed to leave Diablo 4 after the update, since the content was simply boring.

The new season made players angry by nerfing pretty much almost everything in the game, which was one of the main points of criticism. A day after it arrived in the game, the developers acknowledged the damage it has done to the game and promised a bunch of tweaks. Diablo 4 players who are keen to know more should tune in to Campfire Chat, which is taking place on July 28.

