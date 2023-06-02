Diablo 4 microtransactions explained

Like most live service games, there is a store in Diablo 4 where players can spend their money to purchase items such as mount trophies and armor, equipment cosmetics, and premium-tier themed cosmetic bundles.

Items you purchase in the store aren’t necessary to play, and they don’t provide any additional bonuses other than making your character look cool. Here’s everything you need to know about microtransactions, the Diablo 4 store, and the Season Pass.

What are microtransactions in Diablo 4?

No, Diablo 4 won’t be a pay-to-win title. It will be a live service game. Diablo 4 will spice up its existing season mechanic with a battle pass that will lay the foundation of its live service model.

Live service games aim to keep players engaged with their world by adding new content throughout their lives. To fuel their content-generating engines, these titles require additional money, and most find extra cash flow in cosmetics systems that don’t affect the gameplay experience unfairly.

And this is where microtransactions come into play, like Seasonal Passes and Cosmetics.

What is the Season Pass in Diablo 4?

Season Pass is the official name of Diablo 4’s battle pass system. The Season Pass will allow players to unlock various rewards throughout a regular Diablo 4 season while giving them goals to work toward.

Diablo 4’s Season Pass will have free and premium tiers. Purchasing the premium tier won’t be necessary, and players can unlock their locked premium rewards at any time during the season.

All Season Pass rewards will focus more on cosmetics and Premium Currency, which can be used to purchase more cosmetics in the game’s store. Additionally, the pass will reward players with Season Boosts that can be used to “accelerate XP earned to make leveling multiple characters within a season faster.” Seasonal Boosts will be in the free section of the Season Pass, meaning all players can access them.

Though purchasing tiers is an option, players won’t be able to unlock the Season Boosts by doing so. Season Boosts will require players to achieve certain milestones before activation.

Microtransactions, cosmetics, and the shop in Diablo 4

Items that can be purchased in the Diablo 4 store. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has microtransactions, but only for things such as mount trophies and armor, cosmetics, and equipment cosmetics. Although it would be nice to have level boosts or passes, like Lost Ark, those items are unavailable in Diablo 4.

Players can get cosmetics through other means, such as the Season Pass or Twitch Drops. However, the store in Diablo 4 is where you will find most of your cosmetics.

The items in the shop sell for Platinum, the premium currency in the store in Diablo 4. To purchase Platinum, you will need to spend real-world money. I know that some of these cosmetics are incredible, but please spend in moderation.

Players can earn cosmetics each season through the Season Pass or by purchasing themed bundles or one-off cosmetics in the store in Diablo 4.

