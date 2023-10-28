Diablo 4 is free to play this Halloween weekend

Diablo 4 has had a steady stream of updates since its release, and it’s arguably in a better state than ever. This Halloween weekend, those without the game won’t have to miss out on all the fun, as Blizzard Entertainment made the game free to play for a limited time.

On Oct. 27, in a post to X, formerly Twitter, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4’s free PC trial starts today and lasts until Oct. 30. Players who download the game can play freely and reach a maximum level of 20. This is hours of content, and enough for players to decide whether they’ll take the plunge into the full game.

Tag a friend to fight alongside you in Sanctuary. For free.#DiabloIV's free PC trial starts today and runs through October 30th.



Begin your journey here: https://t.co/9CWGtMgjdp pic.twitter.com/CfFCT4gCQv — Diablo (@Diablo) October 26, 2023

Though not officially confirmed, it’s likely that players who try out the free trial will be able to carry over their progress to the full game. Diablo 4 received a number of quality-of-life updates since it launched, and players will be playing the latest version with all the new changes.

It’s worth noting that Diablo 4’s latest season, Season of Blood, launched on Oct. 17 alongside the Steam release. The update adds new content to the game, including a new vampire-themed questline, vampiric powers, Blood Harvest seasonal events, new gear, new bosses, and more.

The Diablo 4 free trial runs all Halloween weekend, so players can enjoy its devilish content at no charge.

About the author