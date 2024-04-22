The Red Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is charitably farming Twitter likes to feed maggots to sick birds

There's truly all kinds of ways to help in this world.
Published: Apr 22, 2024

Not all horrific, villainous, disgusting monsters in the world of Diablo 4 are evil. Some are charitable, apparently, thanks to a new promotion by Blizzard on the game’s official Twitter/X account.

Diablo 4: Duriel’s Offering is a charity campaign where the company is farming engagement, just like any other checkmarked account on the app, but with good reason. Fittingly, Duriel the Maggot King is scrounging up maggots for a good cause.

Duriel, King of Maggots in Diablo 4
What a nice fella. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If it sounds confusing, that’s because it probably is. But as part of an Earth Day celebration, for every 25 likes on the Twitter post, Blizzard will be donating 45,000 maggots for birds undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Tiggywinkles, a wildlife hospital based out of England.

Sick birds have to eat, and sick birds love them some fat, juicy maggots to chow down on. And just under two hours after the post went live, Twitter users and Diablo fans had liked up a storm of over 6.66 million maggots for the sickly flyers.

All told, Blizzard has a goal of supplying Tiggywinkles with “more than two years of food for their animals,” so every like will count toward that achievement.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has used Diablo’s Twitter for a good cause. In October 2023, the company ran a blood donation campaign by giving away a custom PC build that used liquid-cooling infused with real human blood for its Season of Blood in Diablo 4.

Reading the fine print on the initial post says that Blizzard will be counting likes up through 2am CT on April 23, so make sure to log on, make an account, or head to your burner account to like the post for a good cause.

More information about Tiggywinkles can be found on the hospital’s official website.

