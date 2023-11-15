Diablo 4: How to fix Potent Blood stuck in Blood Well bug

Blood Harvests are an important part of Diablo 4 Season of Blood, partially because this event allows you to collect Potent Blood. Some players have been dealt a frustrating bug where you cannot loot Potent Blood from a Blood Well.

Potent Blood is essential in the Season of Blood as it allows you to unlock and improve your Vampiric Powers acquired at the start of the season. Given that Vampiric Powers can be some of the strongest tools in your arsenal, you will want to gather all the Potent Blood you can. If you are facing the Blood Well bug in Diablo 4, here’s what you can do.

Diablo 4 Potent Blood bug, explained

Vampiric Powers can be unlocked with Potent Blood | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Potent Wells are loot chest-like containers that can appear during Blood Harvests, rewarding players with Potent Blood. In a frustrating bug, players have not been able to loot this Potent Well from the Blood Well even though they can see the item.

Unfortunately, there is not a solid fix for this bug yet. The best way you can fight this inconvenience is to either come back to the Blood Well later or restart your game. Players on the Diablo 4 forums have reported that fast traveling away and returning back to the Blood Well will sometimes “unstick” the Potent Blood from its spot.

If this does not work, then I recommend exiting out of Diablo 4 and trying again. If the game is still not allowing you to pick up this Potent Blood, you might just need to cut your losses and move on to another Blood Harvest.

Ultimately, all we can do is wait for a patch or hotfix from Blizzard to permanently end this annoying bug. The scope of players this bug has impacted appears to be quite large from player reports, so it might not be too long until this issue is fixed.