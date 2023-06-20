Diablo 4 Flooded Depths dungeon location and how to clear it

At some point or another, most Diablo 4 players will need to know where every single dungeon is located. Whether this is to complete a Nightmare Dungeon, earn Renown in a region, or find a specific Aspect, there are over 100 dungeons to find in Sanctuary. One of them is the Flooded Depths dungeon, which can be extremely tricky to find in Diablo 4.

The Flooded Depths dungeon is located in a difficult-to-reach spot on the map and has a requirement that needs to be met before players can even see it. If you have been struggling to find the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4, look no further since I have you covered with the guide below.

Finding the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4

First and foremost, the Flooded Depths dungeon is located in Scosglen at the very top of the region. If you see the large branching peninsula at the top of Scosglen, then you’ve found the dungeon. But it’s only visible after you have cleared out the Hope’s Light Stronghold.

To reach this particular Stronghold, you need to traverse the various jumps and paths that go around the wrecked ships and the crashing waves in front of it. On the wrecked ships, you need to repair the winches so you can lower the bridges to make your way to the actual Stronghold.

Once you have cleared the Hope’s Light Stronghold, the Flooded Depths dungeon will appear at the very back of the area. You can now head into the dungeon and complete it. The reward for completing Flooded Depths is the Aspect of Empowering Reaper, which is for Necromancers only. This Aspect has the following effect: “Critical Strikes from Sever have a [10-20] percent chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals [20-60] percent bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every three seconds.”

Clearing the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4

Inside the Flooded Depths dungeon, your first objective will be to slay the Plague Ship Power, which is an enemy found near the back of the dungeon. Simply follow the northern path and you will reach this elite enemy.

Once you have killed the Plague Ship Power, you will be tasked with destroying three Drowned Bells. These are found in the north, east, and west parts of the dungeon beyond where the Plague Ship Power enemy was. At the Drowned Bells, all you need to do is slay all of the enemies around the bell and it will be destroyed.

When you have destroyed all three, the dungeon will be complete. There is no real final boss in the Flooded Depths dungeon, so once the third bell is gone, you can safely leave and the Aspect of Empowering Reaper will be in your Codex of Power.

