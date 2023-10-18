Diablo 4 devs quickly roll out patch to remedy Season of Blood reward woes

Diablo 4 season two, Season of Blood, is off to a poor start as devs have been forced to roll out an update to fix the season’s battle pass rewards. Players were unable to earn the bonuses due to progress issues with the Season Journey.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood may have launched today on Oct. 17 but there have been so many issues the devs have been forced into overtime in their attempt to remedy faults with the title.

From multiple error codes to a delay in the season’s launch due to various complications, there’s been a lot going on—and none of it is good. One of the most aggravating issues players have been experiencing is a problem with receiving rewards from the Season of Blood battle pass and Seasonal Journey.

Even though players were completing the quests and doing everything possible to get through the Seasonal Journey track, the rewards they were supposed to receive from the different tiers weren’t being updated because the objectives weren’t progressing.

And seeing how expensive these battle passes are, it’s no wonder players weren’t too impressed with this particular issue. The devs have thankfully acted quickly and launched a fix, which should be taking effect at the time of this article’s publishing.

One point the devs made in their update that is concerning is the Seasonal Journey progress players had made before the fix was released would not be applied retroactively. However, we won’t lose progress on our Battle Pass and should be able to claim all the correct rewards from the tiers as we progress through the Seasonal Journey tasks.

While this is a welcome fix because nothing is worse than completing quests, not having them progress, and not earning the appropriate rewards, players are still waiting for Blizzard to fix cross-play issues.

It seems like the Diablo devs are in for a long night.

