Diablo 4 developers tease return of much-requested Rebirth feature

The launch of Diablo 4’s Season One is right around the corner and the game’s developers have teased the popular Rebirth feature could return in the future, according to a July 8 Twitter post.

Diablo 4’s approach to seasonal content requires new characters to be created for each season, a move that has proven to be controversial among players. This is nothing new for the franchise, as it’s similar to how seasonal content worked in Diablo 2′s ladders and Diablo 3′s seasons, though Diablo 3 offered an alternative option to creating an entirely new character.

Using the Rebirth option in Diablo 3, players were able to select a non-seasonal character and move them over to the new season, which would strip the character of their gear and reduce them to level one.

Gear taken from the transferred character would then be mailed to the stash in the non-seasonal mailbox, with the seasonal character retaining the character name and time played.

The rebirth feature was curiously absent from the release of Diablo 4 but, while it will not come in time for the start of Season One on July 20, fans have been given hope that it will be added to the game in the future.

Rebirth isn’t a feature in D4 yet. But we’ve heard this a bunch so the team is aware. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 8, 2023

Responding to a player on Twitter, Diablo 4′s community director Adam Fletcher teased that Rebirth could be added to the game in the future, explaining that the team has “heard this a bunch” and is aware of the requests.

Whether that means we could see Rebirth introduced in Season Two remains to be seen, but it provides hope for players who have become particularly attached to one of the characters they have created.

