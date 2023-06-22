Diablo 4 console gamers claim glitch makes them slower than PC players

Horses on consoles are not the same as horses on PC.

Out of all the gameplay features Diablo 4 provides to fans, there aren’t supposed to be any big differences between the console and PC versions. There are some graphical changes, but nothing major in gameplay—until fans noticed a bug that lets their PC counterparts move faster throughout the world today.

As popularized on both the Diablo 4 forums and on Reddit, players have demonstrated that when on a horse, PC players move faster across the world than console players do.

What this means is it takes longer for console players to move around the world in Diablo 4, as shown in a video shared on Diablo’s Reddit forum on June 21. The clip in question showed two players on different consoles traversing at different max speeds.

The explanation for this is relatively simple: the PC movement revolves around the mouse PC players have. When on a horse, PC players can move their mouse further in a direction to gallop faster. However, on a controller, the Spur ability that allows for a quicker gallop isn’t allowed to stack, which lowers the max speed.

The fact horse speed is linked to cursor distance was something fans had to learn themselves, as it wasn’t even mentioned in Diablo 4, leaving fans to make a PSA on Reddit. Lots of PC players enjoyed the change, as it helped them play the game faster.

But, this supposed change actually leaves console players behind. One of the classic problems for any crossplay title is making sure both consoles and PC games get the same content, and even something as simple as movement speed on a horse is an advantage that PC players have over their stick-wielding teammates.

Blizzard has yet to comment on these player claims.

