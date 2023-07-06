Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark dungeon location and how to clear it

Whether you’re attempting to earn Renown, find a specific Legendary Aspect for your build, or simply 100% a region of Sanctuary, players will be trying to complete dungeons from levels 1-100 in Diablo 4. Some of them can be difficult to find, though, such as the Broken Bulwark dungeon.

The Bulwark dungeon houses the Ghostwalker Aspect, which can be equipped by any class in the game, making it a hot commodity. In order to equip the Ghostwalker Aspect onto your gear, though, you first need to locate the Broken Bulwark dungeon. I will go over exactly where you can find this dungeon and how to clear it in Diablo 4 in the guide below.

Broken Bulwark dungeon location in Diablo 4

You can find the Broken Bulwark dungeon in the region of Scosglen, home of the Druids. More specifically, the dungeon is located just south of the Firebreak Manor Waypoint. If you’re traveling from the northwestern road that leads out of Fractured Peaks, you want to take your first left and you’ll stumble upon the dungeon.

I’ve put a map screenshot below that shows you exactly where to locate the Broken Bulwark dungeon.

The location of the Broken Bulwark dungeon in Diablo 4. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the Broken Bulwark dungeon, you can enter without any restriction and then begin to clear it out to earn the Ghostwalker Aspect.

How to clear the Broken Bulwark dungeon in Diablo 4

Your first objective upon entering the Broken Bulwark dungeon will be to search Slain Knights to obtain the Keep Key. The Slain Knights are scattered around the dead ends of the first part of the dungeon. You will find them lying on the floor and I was only able to loot the Keep Key after searching the last of the Slain Knights.

With the Keep Key in hand, you can open the door near the middle of the dungeon and travel to the Desecrated Great Hall. Here, your next objective is to collect Animus from Animus Carriers. The Animus Carriers are large enemies that are located in separate parts of the dungeon. You need to defeat all of them in order to collect enough Animus to fill up the urn in the central room.

After you have enough Animus, deposit it into the urn, go through the door in front of you, and then you will face off against the final boss, the Khazra Abomination. This boss fight isn’t particularly difficult, and once you’re done, the Ghostwalker Aspect and any rare loot the boss leaves behind is yours.

