Diablo 4 Blood and Sweat guide: How to search for Little Tuya

Diablo 4 not only has an expansive campaign that will take players across the corners of Sanctuary, but dozens of side quests along the way to help earn bonus gold, XP, and items. Blood and Sweat is one of these optional objectives you can undertake.

You will be able to find the Blood and Sweat side quest near the Ruins of Qara-Yisu. The central task in this side quest is to find a character named Little Tuya. While there are plenty of quests that require you to find other NPCs or locations in Diablo 4, these can be a little difficult if you aren’t quite sure where to go.

If you are looking for Little Tuya, or trying to figure out how to start the Blood and Sweat quest in Diablo 4, here is what you need to do.

How to start Blood and Sweat in Diablo 4

Before you can embark on Blood and Sweat and find Little Tuya, there are some pre-requisites you will need to fulfill. First, you will need to clear the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold. This is a fairly easy dungeon that took me no time at all to clean out of enemies.

After you have finished dispatching all enemies around this area, you can find a Bloodstained Letter just to the east of the Waypoint in Qara-Yisu. After interacting with this letter, you will be send on your way to find Little Tuya.

Interact with the Bloodstained Note to begin this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find Little Tuya in Diablo 4

Once you accept Blood and Sweat and embark to find Little Tuya, you will first be sent to find a Crude Doll. The doll should be marked on your map, but you can use the map below as reference as well. The Crude Doll will be found underneath a Disturbed Stone. Simply click on the Disturbed Stone to find the doll.

You can find this doll around the Qara-Yisu Ruins | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have acquired the Crude Doll, you will need to travel to Alzuuda. If you have unlocked the Waypoint, you can simply teleport here, though if not you will need to venture to this area found in the western part of the Dry Steppes.

Once in Alzuuda, you can reunite Tuya with her doll and complete your quest. Along with a nice chunk of XP, you will also be rewarded with a Salvage Cache for your troubles.

About the author