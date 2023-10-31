Diablo 4: Attack Speed cap explained

In Diablo 4, various stats can influence the damage you do, your damage per second, your weapon damage, and more. One such stat is the offensive stat, Attack Speed, and although it would be nice to overpower this stat, there is an Attack Speed cap.

What is the Attack Speed cap in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, the Attack Speed cap is 100 percent. This means that even if, in theory, your Attack Speed bonus is 250 percent, you’re wasting 150 percent of this bonus Attack Speed because it’s over the 100 percent level cap. However, as rules are meant to be broken; there is an exception to this Attack Speed cap.

Exceptions to the Attack Speed cap in Diablo 4

Necromancers using Acolyte’s Hemorrhage can gain 20 percent Attack Speed if they’re healthy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead

There are two exceptions to the Attack Speed cap in Diablo 4, including your Basic Skills’ Attack Speed and the Accelerating Aspect. This means your Basic Skills’ Attack Speed and the Attack Speed bonus from the Accelerating Aspect can exceed this cap, which makes these two exceptions pretty important in Diablo 4.

Why is Attack Speed important in Diablo 4?

Depending on your class and build, Attack Speed can be one of the most important offensive stats you’ll want to max out. This is because your Attack speed affects how long it takes for a skill to activate.

Basically, the more Attack Speed you have, the faster your attacks will be.

However, depending on how you’ve assigned your Skill Points, your Basic Skills may also gain additional Attack Speed bonuses. These can be permanent, or they may only be available for a limited duration once activated. This is similar to how the Accelerating Aspect works, as the Attack Speed bonus lasts only a few seconds.

When you combine all of these Attack Speed features together, you can experience incredible builds. One of the most popular and fun builds in Diablo 4 Season Two is the Stormclaw Druid build because it not only does high levels of damage but also maximizes several Attack Speed avenues, which means you can melt your enemies in no time without having to worry too much about your health bar.

I highly recommend this build in Diablo 4 Season Two, especially if you’re playing in Hardcore mode, because it offers damage, sustainability, and durability. When combined with the new Vampiric Powers, it’s almost unstoppable.

Even though there is an Attack Speed cap in Diablo 4, there are exceptions you can maximize to enjoy better and faster builds.