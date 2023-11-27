Can you play Diablo 4 offline?

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in Blizzard’s long-running dungeon crawler franchise. Before picking up the game yourself, you might want to know if you can play offline first.

There is a massive online community around the Diablo franchise with millions of active players. Despite this, you are entirely capable of experiencing much of Sanctuary solo or exclusively with friends.

Many single-player games allow you to continue your journey even without an internet connection, though Diablo 4 does have plenty of multi-player elements even if you elect not to interact with other players. If you are trying to see if Diablo 4 has an offline mode, here’s what you need to know.

Does Diablo 4 have offline play?

Diablo 4 can easily be played alone, but not offline | Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Diablo 4 does not have an offline mode, and you need an internet connection in order to play the game. Though it can easily be played as a single-player affair, there is no offline support. The same was the case in previous games, such as Diablo 3, with many players hoping for an addition of offline mode in the future.

This means that if you are without an internet connection for any reason, then you won’t be able to access Diablo 4. Even if you are adventuring throughout Sanctuary alone, there are still online elements present in your game. The World Bosses, World Tier system, and world events, such as Blood Harvests, are all online features.

Diablo 4 likely won’t get an offline mode anytime soon, however, crossplay with cross progression is enabled. If, for whatever reason, you cannot access the internet on your PC, you can always load up the same character on any applicable console. For now, you should always check that your internet connection is secure before jumping into the demon-infested world of Sanctuary.