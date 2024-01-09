Druids are among the most versatile classes in Diablo 4 and are capable of filling a variety of roles from shapeshifter DPS to spellcaster. Due to the high range of possible builds, determining the best weapon for your Druid can be difficult.

Talents, gear, and Spirit Boons are all integral parts of a Druid’s build in Diablo 4, although your weapon certainly ranks among your most important items. Keeping the right weapon equipped is not just for the damage the weapon provides, but the stats and passive benefits as well.

If you are trying to find the best weapon for your Druid in Diablo 4, here are our picks.

The best weapons for Druids in Diablo 4, ranked

Druids have a wide range of build options, ranging from summoning companions to shapeshifting | Image via Blizzard

Gear is the name of the game in Diablo 4. While the majority of the end game revolves around powering up your character, what qualifies as an improvement can often be interpretive. For this list, I picked weapons that deal significant damage and pair well with the various Druid build options.

Greatstaff of the Crone

The Greatstaff of the Crone supports a mixture of the caster and shapeshifting builds | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Greatstaff of the Crone supports the Storm Magic and Werewolf builds extremely well, as it transforms your usual Claw attack into a Storm Strike. Storm Werewolves are hardly the most popular of effective Druid build; however, this staff can allow you to explore this unique playstyle without sacrificing damage.

Fleshrender

Introduced during Season One, Season of the Malignant, Fleshrender quickly rose to popularity amongst Poison Druids. The one-handed mace deals increased damage from Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl to all enemies already affected by your Poison abilities. Fleshrender is undoubtedly the best source of Poison damage in Diablo 4 for Druids, though it does not pair well with any other builds.

Dire Wolf Aspect

The Dire Werewolf is the shapeshifting alternative to your base Dire Werebear. The opposite of the Dire Werebear, the Werewolf is much faster is more conservative with its Spirit bar, although taking a slight hit to your overall damage.

The Dire Wolf Aspect is my personal favorite way to play Druid as it gives incredible single-target damage while still being able to dispatch foes quickly. Though not a weapon itself, this Aspect is a vital part of the Dire Werewolf Druid build.

Waxing Gibbous

The Waxing Gibbous is the best one-handed weapon for Druids, leaving a free hand to pair with an Aspect. Image by Dot Esports

Building off the Dire Wolf Aspect, the Waxing Gibbous is the best weapon to pair alongside the Dire Wolf form. Your Shred ability will trigger Stealth, which allows you to hit guaranteed critical strikes thanks to your ambush ability. With minimal cooldown timers, you can continuously land devastating critical hits with little resistance.

Being a one-handed weapon, you can pair the Waxing Gibbous with any Aspect, although the Dire Wolf Aspect is my pick for the best build option.

Aspect of the Alpha

Companions are another major benefit of the Druid class, as you can summon wildlife allies to aid you in battle. The Aspect of the Alpha transforms these companions into Werewolves, greatly increasing their strength and giving the infectious bite ability that can generate threat and deal significant damage.

Companion Druid builds are currently the strongest in the classes’ arsenal, with the Aspect of the Alpha providing the best supplement to this build.