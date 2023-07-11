In Diablo 4, hitting level 50 opens up new content and unlocks the Paragon Board, which features nodes with varying stats and several glyph options you’ll obtain from drops while farming Nightmare Dungeons. As a Barbarian, some glyphs are best for you based on your build, and general glyphs are good for all Barbarians.

Best glyphs for Barbarians in Diablo 4, explained

Like Legendary Aspects, the best glyphs for Barbarians depends on your build. But the best part is several glyphs will work for different Barbarian builds, and they include the following:

Ire —Great for the Berserking Barbarian Build.

—Great for the Berserking Barbarian Build. Brawl —Great for the Brawler Barbarian Build.

—Great for the Brawler Barbarian Build. Revenge—Great for the Thorn Barbarian Build and the builds that utilize Thorn.

However, the best general glyphs for Barbarians are Marshal, Disembowel, and Wrath. I find no matter how I build my Barbarian, these glyphs enhance my damage, lower my cooldowns, and help generate Fury, making them versatile and a must-have for any Barb.

Diablo 4: Best Barbarian glyphs, bonuses, and requirements

The best glyphs for Barbarians in Diablo 4 offer excellent bonuses and additional bonuses. But to get these additional bonuses, you must ensure you’re meeting the requirements on your Paragon Board.

For Barbarians, your stat priority includes Strength, Willpower, and Dexterity.

Glyph Name Bonus Additional Bonus Requirement Ire For every five Strength stats purchased within range of this glyph, you’ll get additional damage while Berserking. While Berserking, you take 10 percent less damage from Elite enemies. +40 Strength Brawl Paragon nodes within range of this glyph will gain a bonus to their Physical damage. And to damage reduction modifiers. Brawling Skills will now deal 18 percent more damage. +25 Willpower Revenge Grants a 20 percent bonus to all the Rare nodes within range of this glyph. Your Thorn damage to enemies will increase all the damage it takes from you up to eight percent for 10 seconds. +25 Willpower Wrath For every five Dexterity purchased within range of this glyph, your Core Skills will deal additional Critical Strike Damage. All skills that Critically Strike generate three Fury. +25 Dexterity Disembowel You’ll deal additional Bleeding damage for every five Willpower purchased within range of this glyph. If you kill a Bleeding enemy, there’s a 10 percent chance to reduce the cooldowns of your non-ultimate abilities by one second. +25 Willpower Marshal Grants a 25 percent bonus to Magic nodes within range of this glyph. Once you’ve cast a Shout Skill, your other Shout Skills’ active cooldowns are reduced by 1.2 seconds. +40 Strength

Related: How to upgrade Glyphs in Diablo 4

No matter your Barbarian build in Diablo 4, you can use glyphs to increase your damage, reduce your cooldowns, generate Fury, and increase your damage reduction.

About the author