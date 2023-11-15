Are Aspects account wide in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, Aspects are an excellent way to enhance your character’s abilities or provide them with more offensive, defensive, resource, or utility options. If you want to create more than one character, one question you may have is whether Aspects are account-wide.

Are Aspect account-wide in Diablo 4, explained

The Aspects players obtain via the dungeons for their Codex of Power in Diablo 4 are account-wide. This means if you complete a dungeon on one character and get an Aspect in your Codex of Power, it is available and accessible on another character. However, your characters do have to be on the same account for this to work.

You can still complete the dungeons because they’re great ways to earn experience and get loot, but it’s not a ‘must-do’ if you’ve already obtained the Aspect on another character.

But the Legendary Aspects you get from equipment or extract from them are not account-wide. So, if you were to extract a Legendary Aspect at one of the occultists on your Barbarian, this extracted Aspect would not be available to your Necromancer character.

However, there is a simple way around this. If there’s an Aspect you want to extract from a Legendary item but know that it would be better suited to another one of your Diablo characters, you can put the item in your Stash (which is shown as the chest icon on the map) and is available in most towns across the Sanctuary.

Your Stash is accessible to all the characters on your account. If you get an item with an excellent Aspect for another one of your characters, simply store it in your Stash, switch to that character, and then extract it at an Occultist.

It is tedious to store items in your Diablo 4 Stash and extract the Aspects from them on another character. But I like this method because it’s less time-consuming than having to farm the same item and Aspect on another character.