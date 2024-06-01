So rare that they had to buff the drop rates, Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 are incredibly powerful items that more than live up to their name.

These special Uniques always drop at Item Power 925—the highest possible Item Power since Season 2—as well as with the maximum affix rolls, making them some of, if not the most formidable items in the game. Not only that, but each Uber Unique has a powerful unique effect that places them in a league of their own.

All Uber Uniques in Diablo 4, listed

The Tormented Echo of Andariel is one of the bosses you can farm for Uber Uniques. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As of Season Four: Loot Reborn, there are eight Uber Uniques in Diablo 4. We’ve listed them below with their effects and affixes, as well as any class restrictions that are included.

Uber Unique Gear type Effect Affixes Class Restrictions Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Ancestral Unique Staff Gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. – 35 percent Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

– 16 percent Critical Strike Chance

– 20 percent Attack Speed plus 35 percent damage

– Lucky Hit: Up to a 28 percent chance to stun for two seconds Druid and Sorcerer Andariel’s Visage Ancestral Unique Helm Lucky Hit: Up to a 20 percent chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 750 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. – 18 All Stats

– 10 percent Attack Speed

– Two percent Life Steal

– 60 percent Poison Resistance None Doombringer Ancestral Unique Sword (One-handed) Lucky Hit: Up to a 25 percent chance to deal 450 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20 percent for five seconds. – 17.5 percent Critical Strike Damage

– 19.5 percent Core Damage

– 17.5 percent Damage

– Lucky Hit: Up to a five percent Chance to Heal 1,058 Life

– 26 percent Maximum Life Barbarian, Necromancer, and Rogue Harlequin Crest Ancestral Unique Helm Gain 20 percent Damage Reduction. In addition, gain Plus four Ranks to all Skills. – 1,528 Maximum Life

– Seven percent Cooldown Reduction

– 12 percent Resource Generation

– 28 All Stats None Melted Heart of Selig Ancestral Unique Amulet Gain 60 Maximum Resource.When taking damage, 75 percent is drained as 2 Resource for every one percent of Maximum Life you would have lost. – 25 percent Resistance to All Elements

– 36 All Stats

– 17.5 percent Movement Speed

– 70.5 percent Damage while Healthy

– 12 percent Resource Generation None Ring of Starless Skies Ancestral Unique Ring Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10 percent[x] for three seconds, up to 40 percent[x]. – 10 percent Resistance to All Elements

– 10 percent Resistance to All Elements

– Six percent Lucky Hit Chance

– Five percent Critical Strike Chance

– 17.5 percent Critical Strike Damage

– 19.5 percent Core Damage None The Grandfather Ancestral Unique Two-Handed Sword Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 100 percent[x]. The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal. – 35 percent Critical Strike Damage

– 56 percent Damage

– 3,056 Maximum Life

– 72 All Stats

– Ignores Durability Loss Barbarian and Necromancer Tyrael’s Might Ancestral Unique Chest Armor While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing 98 damage. – 11.2 percent Resistance to All Elements

– Five percent Maximum Resistance to All Elements

– 18 All Stats

– 10 percent Damage Reduction None

How to get Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

While Uber Uniques aren’t as impossible to get as they used to be, it’s still no walk in the park to get your hands on one. Currently, there are only three known avenues of getting an Uber Unique:

Extremely rare drops starting from Monster Level 55 (reduced from 85 as of Patch 1.4.0 in May 2024).

(reduced from 85 as of Patch 1.4.0 in May 2024). Crafted from four Resplendent Sparks (reduced from five as of Patch 1.3.3 in March 2024) Salvaging an unwanted Uber Unique will earn you one Resplendent Spark (as well as unlocking its appearance in the Wardrobe. Additionally, you can earn two Resplendent Sparks per season from your first victories over Echo of Lilith and any Tormented Echo boss.

(reduced from five as of Patch 1.3.3 in March 2024) Higher rate of drops from Echo of Andariel and Duriel, King of Maggots . Both bosses share the same drop table for all Uber Uniques: All classes: Andariel’s Visage, Melted Heart of Selig, Harlequin Crest, Ring of Starless Skies, and Tyrael’s Might Barbarian: Doombringer and The Grandfather Druid: Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Necromancer: Doombringer and The Grandfather Rogue: Doombringer Sorcerer: Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

and . Both bosses share the same drop table for all Uber Uniques:

