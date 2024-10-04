All Mercenaries in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Sometimes, you need a little bit of help. Thankfully, Mercenaries are a new feature in Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred.

Mercenaries are NPCs that accompany you in Diablo 4 when you are playing solo, and they have their own stories, unlock quests, and skill trees with abilities to choose from as you level them up.

Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo 4’s Mercenaries and their abilities in Vessel of Hatred.

All Mercenaries and their skills in Diablo 4

Who will you adventure with? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are four Mercenaries to join with you on your adventures in Vessel of Hatred. Once you unlock them via a quest for each, they can be found at The Den, the hideaway of the Pale Hand mercenaries. Their names are Raheir, Subo, Aldkin, and Varyana.

You can hire one Mercenary to follow you around in battle, and enlist a Reinforcement to use one of their abilities from afar on certain triggers, such as when you used a specific ability, drink a health potion, get hit by crowd-control, and more.

Each Mercenary has one Core skill to choose from, along with an additional skill, and a choice of modifiers for each.

Raheir

A big man with a bigger shield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Born to the lawless and rough streets of Gea Kul and trained by the Iron Wolves,” Raheir the Shieldbearer is the leader of the Pale Hand mercenaries and the first you encounter in Vessel of Hatred.

Raheir Mercenary Perk and skill tree

Valiance

“When you would be damaged for at least 15 percent of your current life at once, Raheir comes to your aid to negate the damage, knock down close enemies for two seconds, and grant you Unstoppable for 0.5 seconds.” Cooldown: 30 seconds.

Raheir Mercenary Core skill

Selecting a core ability choose the left or right tree within the skill tree of each Mercenary, the weapon they use, and all of the subsequent abilities after it. Raheir’s Core skills are Shield Charge or Ground Slam.

Shield Charge

“Raheir rushes forward aggressively, dealing 655 physical damage and taunting nearby enemies for four seconds.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. Raheir’s Guard: Raheir grants you 15 percent armor. Vanguard: Raheir slows surrounding enemies by 40 percent.



Shield Charge skill

Provoke: “Raheir taunts enemies around you for five seconds. You gain five percent damage reduction for each target, up to 20 percent.” Cooldown: 25 seconds. Mocking Lure: You deal 15 percent increased damage to enemies taunted by Raheir. Iron Wolf’s Ward: When Raheir’s Valiance is triggered, he knocks back close enemies and taunts distant enemies for four seconds. Raheir’s Valiance cooldown is reduced by 25 percent.

“Raheir taunts enemies around you for five seconds. You gain five percent damage reduction for each target, up to 20 percent.” Cooldown: 25 seconds. Crater: “Raheir strikes the ground three times, each burst dealing 178 physical damage and pulling enemies in. The final burst deals 238 more physical damage and additionally stuns enemies for two seconds.” Cooldown: 22 seconds. Iron Wolf’s Call: When Raheir’s Valiance is triggered, your next four Core skills within 10 seconds deal 25 percent increased damage and cost no resource. Raheir’s Valiance cooldown is decreased by 25 percent. Sundering Shield: Raheir’s final Crater burst inflicts Vulnerable on enemies for four seconds.

“Raheir strikes the ground three times, each burst dealing 178 physical damage and pulling enemies in. The final burst deals 238 more physical damage and additionally stuns enemies for two seconds.” Cooldown: 22 seconds.

Choose wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ground Slam

“Raheir brutalizes the ground, dealing 952 physical damage and slowing enemies by 30 percent for six seconds. Targets in the center of the slam are slowed by 60 percent.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. Raheir’s Aegis: Raheir grants you 15 percent resistance to all elements. Draw Fire: When you use a healing potion, Raheir taunts enemies around him for four seconds.



Ground Slam skill

Bastion: “Raheir takes a protective position for five seconds, redirecting 90 percent of the damage that would be dealt to surrounding allies to himself for five seconds.” Inspiration: Enemies affected by Raheir’s Ground Slam take 15 percent increased damage. Allies affected by Raheir’s Ground Slam deal 15 percent increased damage. Iron Wolf’s Virtue: When Raheir’s Valiance is triggered, he heals you for 25 percent of your maximum life. Raheir’s Valiance cooldown is reduced by 25 percent.

“Raheir takes a protective position for five seconds, redirecting 90 percent of the damage that would be dealt to surrounding allies to himself for five seconds.” Shield Throw: “Raheir throws his shield, dealing 1,340 physical damage and taunting enemies for three seconds. The shield bounces up to three times and cannot bounce to the same target twice.” Iron Wolf’s Arrival: When Raheir’s Valiance is triggered, he also casts Ground Slam and Shield Throw. Raheir’s Valiance cooldown is reduced by 25 percent. Consecrated Shield: Raheir’s Shield Throw Consecrates enemies for six seconds. Directly damaging a Consecrated enemy heals you for six percent of your maximum life, once per target.

“Raheir throws his shield, dealing 1,340 physical damage and taunting enemies for three seconds. The shield bounces up to three times and cannot bounce to the same target twice.”

Subo

He’s got bags full of tricks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“A disgraced archer from the mountains, shunned by the same people who had looked to him for salvation and now a bounty hunter for hire,” Subo the Bounty Hunter is a skilled fighter who is adept with traps.

Subo Mercenary Perk and skill tree

Seeker

“Passive: Subo reveals all enemies and materials in the area. Active: Subo calls out an enemy target, marking them for 10 seconds. Killing a marked enemy restores 50 percent of your maximum resource and reduces Subo’s Seeker cooldown by 10 seconds.” Cooldown: 20 seconds.

Subo Mercenary Core skill

Subo’s Core skills are Wire Trap or Molotov.

Wire Trap

“Subo places a concussive trap that arms after 0.8 seconds. When an enemy moves within range, it explodes for 476 damage and stuns enemies for 2.0 seconds.” Cooldown: 10 seconds. Piercing Arrows: Subo’s Heavy Shot now pierces through enemies. Ready at Hand: Direct damage to an elite grants you 20 percent movement speed for two seconds.



Wire Trap skill

Cover Fire: “Subo charges a countless volley of arrows, then unleashes it over your position for 833 physical damage that slows enemies by 50 percent for four seconds.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Pin Cushion: Subo’s Cover Fire also immobilizes enemies for two seconds. Opening Fire: You deal 25 percent increased Critical Strike damage to enemies hit by Subo’s Cover Fire for four seconds.

“Subo charges a countless volley of arrows, then unleashes it over your position for 833 physical damage that slows enemies by 50 percent for four seconds.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Trip Mines: “Subo scatters three explosive traps that explode after one second. When an enemy moves within range of one, it explodes for 1,786 physical damage and knocks down enemies for 1.5 seconds.” Cooldown: 18 seconds. Loaded Munitions: Subo’s Wire Traps and Trip Mines inflict Vulnerable on enemies for five seconds. Mastermind: Subo’s Wire Trap and Trim Mines gain 60 percent size. You and Subo gain 15 percent Crowd Control duration.

“Subo scatters three explosive traps that explode after one second. When an enemy moves within range of one, it explodes for 1,786 physical damage and knocks down enemies for 1.5 seconds.” Cooldown: 18 seconds.

He’s a good friend to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Molotov

“Subo tosses an incendiary at an enemy, dealing 59 physical damage and stunning them for one second before exploding into flames. For the next five seconds, enemies enemies within the area repeatedly take 214 Burning damage over three seconds.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. Scorched Earth: Subo’s initial Molotov explosions cause enemies to take 30 percent increased damage over time from you for three seconds. Share a Drink: When one of Subo’s Molotovs explodes, it has a 50 percent chance of dropping a Healing Potion for you.



Molotov skill

Snipe : “Subo charges a massive piercing bolt, then unleashes it forwards for 1,786 physical damage that knocks back enemies.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Incendiary Bolt: If Subo’s Snipe hits the target he originally aimed at, a Molotov explodes on them. Ambusher: You gain 20 percent Lucky Hit chance against enemies damaged by Subo’s Salvo within the last three seconds.

: “Subo charges a massive piercing bolt, then unleashes it forwards for 1,786 physical damage that knocks back enemies.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Explosive Charge: “Subo fires four explosive charges that stick to enemies. Each explodes after seven seconds, dealing 357 physical damage. Explosive Charges detonate early if their target dies or takes Overpower damage.” Cooldown: 22 seconds. Thrillseeker: Your active cooldowns are reduced by 0.5 seconds when an Explosive Charge explodes. Explosive Charges now detonate after only three seconds. Bargaining Chips: Targets stuck with explosives take two percent increased Overpower damage per Explosive Charge stuck. Each Explosive Charge can be detonated by an additional two Overpowers before expiring.

“Subo fires four explosive charges that stick to enemies. Each explodes after seven seconds, dealing 357 physical damage. Explosive Charges detonate early if their target dies or takes Overpower damage.” Cooldown: 22 seconds.

Aldkin

He’s…kinda cute. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Half-child, half-demon creature born part demonic due to the influence of the First Khazra from the Citadel performing dark rituals on his mother,” Aldkin the Cursed Child wields demonic powers to assist you.

Aldkin Mercenary Perk and skill tree

Blasphemous Fate

“Aldkin occasionally loses control of his curse, transforming into a ferocious demon for 22 seconds. This grants Aldkin powerful new abilities, but the unleashed evil curses you during its duration. Aldkin’s curse and demon form are determined by his Mercenary Core skill.”

Aldkin Mercenary Core skill

Aldkin’s Core skills are Haunt or Flame Surge.

Haunt

Evil curse: “You and nearby enemies become Vulnerable.”

“Aldkin emits three ghostly souls at enemies, each Haunting their victims and dealing 536 Shadow damage over 10 seconds. If a target dies while being Haunted, its soul jumps to another target.” Cooldown: 14 seconds. Terrify: Hits of Aldkin’s Haunt have a 30 percent chance to inflict Vulnerable on enemies for four seconds. Exhaustion: Aldkin’s Shadow Damage has a five percent chance to Daze enemies for two seconds.



Haunt Iconic skill

Field of Languish: “Aldkin desiccates an area for six seconds, slowing enemies within by 40 percent and reducing their damage dealt by 20 percent.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Paranoia: Languishing enemies take 15 percent increased damage from you. Lucky Hit: Attacks against Languishing enemies have up to a 20 percent chance to Daze them for one second. Condemned: You instantly kill Languishing enemies with less than 40 percent life. Does not work on Elites.

“Aldkin desiccates an area for six seconds, slowing enemies within by 40 percent and reducing their damage dealt by 20 percent.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Chain of Souls: “Aldkin chains up to 10 enemies to himself, Tethering to them and dealing 500 Shadow damage over three seconds. When the chains expire, they deal 208 shadow damage and stun their victims for 2.5 seconds.” Cooldown: 21 seconds. Amplified Suffering: Damaging a Soul Chained enemy detonates the chain early, dealing 297 Shadow damage around them. Shared Pain: Aldkin’s Chain of Souls cooldown is reduced by two seconds when a chained target dies.

“Aldkin chains up to 10 enemies to himself, Tethering to them and dealing 500 Shadow damage over three seconds. When the chains expire, they deal 208 shadow damage and stun their victims for 2.5 seconds.” Cooldown: 21 seconds.

A demon on your side for once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flame Surge

Evil curse: Your direct damage Burns enemies for 178 damage over time, but you lose 10 percent of your maximum resource per second.

“Aldkin channels a cone of flame for four seconds, repeatedly dealing 476 damage over time.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. Covered in Ash: Hits of Aldkin’s Flame Surge slow enemies by 20 percent and deal an additional 357 damage over three seconds. Raging Violence: Allies gain 15 percent Critical Strike Chance against enemies affected by Flame Surge.



Flame Surge skill

Storm of Fire: “Aldkin rains a fire storm down from the sky that deals 1,786 fire damage on impact and remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Every second, the fire storm burns enemies for 327 damage over three seconds. Enemies hit by the fire storm’s impact or aftershocks have a 30 percent chance to be stunned for one second.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Eradication: Enemies killed within Aldkin’s Fire Storm explode for heavy fire damage. Ember’s Gift: You restore 33 percent of your primary resource per second while inside Aldkin’s Fire Storm.

“Aldkin rains a fire storm down from the sky that deals 1,786 fire damage on impact and remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Every second, the fire storm burns enemies for 327 damage over three seconds. Enemies hit by the fire storm’s impact or aftershocks have a 30 percent chance to be stunned for one second.” Cooldown: 20 seconds. Wave of Flame: “Aldkin conjures a mass of flames forward, repeatedly dealing 1,786 fire damage, knocking back enemies, and destroying small missiles.” Cooldown: 25 seconds. Burning Chaos: Aldkin’s Wave of Flame cooldown resets when you cast an Ultimate skill. Raging Havoc: Enemies damaged by Aldkin’s Wave of Flame take 15 percent increased damage over time for four seconds.

“Aldkin conjures a mass of flames forward, repeatedly dealing 1,786 fire damage, knocking back enemies, and destroying small missiles.” Cooldown: 25 seconds.

Varyana

Not that friendly, but quite formidable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Former cannibal who left her tribe when they started dealing with darker forces; butcher by trade turned mercenary,” her description reads. Varyana the Berserker Crone is a powerful force, wielding powers and weapons similar to a Barbarian.

Varyana Mercenary Perk and skill tree

Massacre

“You and Varyana stack Massacre together on kills. Certain stack thresholds grant movement speed:

10 stacks: Five percent movement speed

25 stacks: 10 percent movement speed

50 stacks: 15 percent movement speed

100 stacks: 20 percent movement speed

Massacre resets after seven seconds of not killing an enemy.”

Varyana Mercenary Core skill

Varyana’s Core skills are Cleave or Shockwave.

Cleave

“Varyana swings two axes in an arc in front of her, dealing 357 physical damage and 158 bleeding damage over four seconds.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. Hysteria: You gain one percent attack speed for five seconds whenever Varyana damages an enemy, up to 10 percent. Recklessness: Varyana’s Cleave inflicts Vulnerable on enemies for three seconds.



Cleave skill

Bloodthirst: “Varyana enters Bloodthirst, 30 percent attack speed, 200 percent movement speed, and Unstoppable for seven seconds.” Cooldown: 22 seconds. Intimidated: While Varyana has Bloodthirst, enemies around her deal 10 percent reduced damage. Bloodlust: Varyana’s Bloodthirst further increases your attack speed by five percent.

Whirlwind: “Varyana spins violently in a line, repeatedly dealing 387 physical damage and 178 bleeding damage over five seconds.” Cooldown: 11 seconds. No Escape: Varyana’s Whirlwind pulls in enemies every 1.5 seconds and gains 60 percent size. Taste of Flesh: When you or Varyana deal direct damage to an enemy inflicted with any of her bleeding effects, you heal for one percent of your maximum life.



Barbarians will be familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shockwave

“Varyana slams the ground for a brutal shockwave in front of her, dealing 476 physical damage and knocking down enemies for two seconds.” Crushing Force: When Varyana deals damage to an enemy, she has a 30 percent chance to knock them down for two seconds. Reprisal: If you become crowd controlled, Varyana leaps toward the enemy that inflicted it, dealing 762 physical damage and knocking down surrounding enemies for two seconds on impact. Can only occur once every 12 seconds.



Shockwave skill

Earth Breaker: “Varyana crushes the ground with her mace, leaving a tremor that deals 1,072 physical damage over three seconds and knocks down enemies repeatedly.” Cooldown: 17 seconds. Rampage: You deal 15 percent increased damage to enemies afflicted by any of Varyana’s Crowd Control effects. Dismembering: Enemies damaged by Varyana’s Earth Breaker are left exposed, causing your next hit against them within three seconds to be a guaranteed Overpower. This may only occur on the same target once every five seconds.

“Varyana crushes the ground with her mace, leaving a tremor that deals 1,072 physical damage over three seconds and knocks down enemies repeatedly.” Cooldown: 17 seconds. Ancient Harpoons: “Varyana launches three harpoons ahead of her, piercing enemies for 833 physical damage. She then rips them back, pulling in and stunning enemies for two seconds.” Cooldown: 17 seconds. Annihilator: Varyana’s Ancient Harpoons additionally slow enemies by 40 percent for three seconds. During this time, you gain 30 percent Lucky Hit Chance against those targets. Iron Grip: Varyana’s Ancient Harpoon travels 33 percent farther and reduce enemies’ Impairment Resistance by 50 percent for five seconds.

“Varyana launches three harpoons ahead of her, piercing enemies for 833 physical damage. She then rips them back, pulling in and stunning enemies for two seconds.” Cooldown: 17 seconds.

