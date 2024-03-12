All endgame bosses in Diablo 4

There’s a variety of ways to explore Diablo 4‘s content, but once you finish the base game there are only a few challenges left to conquer. These are the endgame bosses.

Endgame bosses are tougher to beat than those you’ve encountered in the campaign, but they aren’t invincible. In fact, some you’ve already faced before, just in a weakened state. For players looking to take on the biggest challenge, here is a list of every endgame boss in Diablo 4 and what you’ll need to collect to summon them.

Every endgame boss in Diablo 4

The most dangerous foes. Image via Blizzard

Right now there are six endgame bosses in Diablo 4, meaning you’ve got plenty of challenges to take on once you’re done with the main campaign. Summoning each boss requires specific materials, with most of these only available once you reach World Tier Four.

If you’re after the rare loot, or simply just a challenge, here is a look at each of Diablo 4’s endgame bosses and what items you’re going to need to gather before you can battle them.

Name Requirements World Tier Echo of Varshan Trembling Hand, Blackened Femur, and Gurgling Head (World Tier Four requires Malignant Heart) World Tier Three and Four Grigoire, the Galvanci Saint Living Steel (x2 World Tier Three), (x5 World Tier Four) World Tier Three and Four Lord Zir 9x Exquisite Blood World Tier Four The Beast in the Ice Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil World Tier Four Echo of Malphas Seven Ingeous Cores, 250 Shattered Stones World Tier Four Echo of Duriel 2x Mucus-Slick Egg, 2x Shard of Agony World Tier Four

That’s all of the endgame fights in Diablo 4, though we expect more will be added over time. Each season has new changes, and we’ve already seen at least one new boss added as a seasonal battle, so it’s only a matter of time before more show up.

The best part is you can battle these Diablo 4 foes as many times as you’d like, so if you’ve got the time to farm the required items you can go for gold seeking out those sweet unique drops.