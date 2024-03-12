Category:
All endgame bosses in Diablo 4

Conquer the toughest challenges.
Varshan the Consumed gesturing towards a player in Diablo 4
There’s a variety of ways to explore Diablo 4‘s content, but once you finish the base game there are only a few challenges left to conquer. These are the endgame bosses.

Endgame bosses are tougher to beat than those you’ve encountered in the campaign, but they aren’t invincible. In fact, some you’ve already faced before, just in a weakened state. For players looking to take on the biggest challenge, here is a list of every endgame boss in Diablo 4 and what you’ll need to collect to summon them.

Every endgame boss in Diablo 4

Duriel, King of Maggots in Diablo 4
Right now there are six endgame bosses in Diablo 4, meaning you’ve got plenty of challenges to take on once you’re done with the main campaign. Summoning each boss requires specific materials, with most of these only available once you reach World Tier Four.

If you’re after the rare loot, or simply just a challenge, here is a look at each of Diablo 4’s endgame bosses and what items you’re going to need to gather before you can battle them.

NameRequirementsWorld Tier
Echo of VarshanTrembling Hand, Blackened Femur, and Gurgling Head (World Tier Four requires Malignant Heart)World Tier Three and Four
Grigoire, the Galvanci SaintLiving Steel (x2 World Tier Three), (x5 World Tier Four)World Tier Three and Four
Lord Zir9x Exquisite BloodWorld Tier Four
The Beast in the IceGlacial Fissure Nightmare SigilWorld Tier Four
Echo of MalphasSeven Ingeous Cores, 250 Shattered StonesWorld Tier Four
Echo of Duriel2x Mucus-Slick Egg, 2x Shard of AgonyWorld Tier Four

That’s all of the endgame fights in Diablo 4, though we expect more will be added over time. Each season has new changes, and we’ve already seen at least one new boss added as a seasonal battle, so it’s only a matter of time before more show up.

The best part is you can battle these Diablo 4 foes as many times as you’d like, so if you’ve got the time to farm the required items you can go for gold seeking out those sweet unique drops.

