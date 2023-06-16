A highly requested Diablo 4 quality-of-life change won’t arrive until season 2 at the earliest

Diablo 4 has been a big success for Blizzard Entertainment since its launch two weeks ago, but work has just begun on delivering post-launch content in the live-service title.

Some of that work includes quality-of-life changes based on community feedback. For example, since the game’s beta, players have been vocal about the issue of Gems clogging up inventory space. Blizzard says it’s heard your cries and a fix is coming for the predicament, but not for a while.

During today’s Diablo 4 Campfire Chat livestream with Blizzard’s head honchos, game director Joe Shely said Gems will eventually be transitioned to a crafting currency so they no longer take up inventory slots meant for weapons and armor.

“We’re looking to get it in around season two,” Shely said. “The idea is to change the way you acquire Gems so that they show up in your materials or currency tab, rather than your inventory. The way that will work is you go to craft your gem in the same way that you do today and you just use a certain amount of that material, similar to the equivalent of actual Gem inventory slots that you’re using now.”

News that the change is coming is great, but the long wait for it is not. Season one is set to begin in mid-to-late July, and seasons are set to last around three months, so players can expect to wait until around October to see this change brought to the game.

The full Campire Chat can be viewed in Diablo’s Twitch VOD, where the dev team talked about a lot of the upcoming changes heading to the game, like other quality-of-life changes and new content.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

