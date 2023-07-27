20 funny Necromancer names for Diablo 4

Names in Diablo 4 are a great way to add further customization to your character, and many players will opt for the funny route when choosing a name for a Necromancer.

With the ability to raise skeletal warriors from corpses, the Necromancer provides plenty of scope for amusing names related to the undead or skeletons in Diablo 4.

Finding the right name for your character can be challenging, and you may want to have a similar theme to other character names—which I did by using Spanish words and Marvel characters.

That gave me Carniceria (Carnage) for my Rogue and Viuda (Widow) for my Necromancer but, if you’re stuck for ideas and want an amusing name, we’ve selected 20 of the funniest Necromancer names below.

Funny Necromancer names for Diablo 4

Necrominaj

NapoleonBoneApart

NeckRomancer

Sugar Deady

PabloNecroba

JonBoneJovi

Boneappetit

Necrofeelya

Bonejour

Bonefetti

GetRektromancer

NecroPhil

TombHanks

BoneToBeWild

Skelecopter

Skelevision

SpareRibs

BonezaiTree

DeadRinger

SpineTingler

How to change your name in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, there is no way to change your name in Diablo 4, meaning you are stuck with the name you chose during character creation.

However, seasons in Diablo 4 come around every three months and require the creation of a new character to play on the Seasonal Realm, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to be creative with your names.

Just be sure to triple-check your spelling before you complete creating your character, or you’ll be stuck.

