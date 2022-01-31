Will Destiny 2 become PlayStation exclusive?

In another seismic shift to the gaming landscape, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Jan. 31 that it’s acquiring Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2 and the original creator of the iconic Halo franchise.

This move comes just over a week since Microsoft and Xbox announced their own landmark acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for a staggering $68 billion. Sony will reportedly pay $3.6 billion to bring Bungie under the Sony umbrella.

But what does this mean for the massive Destiny 2 franchise?

Will Destiny 2 become a PlayStation exclusive?

No. The statements that have come out from both Sony president/CEO Jim Ryan and Bungie CEO/chairman Pete Parsons have explicitly said that Bungie will remain a “multiplatform studio” and that Destiny 2 will continue to be supported on multiple platforms.

In a joint post titled “Our Shared Vision” on Bungie’s website, both Bungie and Sony answered several questions regarding the future of Destiny 2. Destiny 2 will remain a multi-platform game with full cross-play support. Everyone will have the same experience regardless of platform. The Witch Queen will not have any platform exclusives and Bungie’s plans for the game are “unchanged” through 2024.

Bungie will remain an independent studio, with “full creative independence.” Any of Bungie’s future games currently in development will remain multi-platform.